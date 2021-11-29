Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic are trying to end a six-game losing streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Magic have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Sixers are coming off a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic now own the worst record in the East at 4-17 after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-92 last Saturday. They played without two key starters in Cole Anthony and Mohamed Bamba, who would have made a difference in the game.

Meanwhile, the Sixers suffered a bad loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday in double overtime. They had a four-point lead with under a minute left, but allowed four straight points to lose the game 121-120. Joel Embiid had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his shot was blocked.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic have seven players on their injury list for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Five players are listed are out, while two are listed as questionable. Mo Bamba and Terrence Ross are listed as questionable due to the same injury, lower back maintenance.

Meanwhile, Cole Anthony, Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore are listed as out. Anthony will be out for the sixth straight game after suffering a sprained right ankle against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fultz and Isaac are still recovering from knee injuries suffered last season, while Moore and Carter-Williams have not suited up for the team this season. Moore has a left knee sprain, while Carter-Williams is recovering from ankle surgery and is under the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Cole Anthony Out Right Ankle Sprain Mo Bamba Questionable Lower Back Maintenance Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Injury/Health and Safety Protocols Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Terrence Ross Questionable Lower Back Maintenance

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philaldephia 76ers have six players on their injury report for Monday's matchup with the Orlando Magic. Unlike the previous weeks, only one of the players is injured. Aaron Henry, Paul Reed, Grant Riller and Jaden Springer are all assigned to the NBA G League.

Henry and Riller are on two-way deals, while Reed and Springer are just there to get some playing time. Shake Milton is questionable due to a sore left groin and Ben Simmons continues to be out due to personal reasons. It appears the Simmons saga is far from being resolved this season.

Player Status Reason Aaron Henry Out G League Assignment Shake Milton Questionable Left Groin Soreness Paul Reed Out G League Assignment Grant Riller Out G League Assignment Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Jaden Springer Out G League Assignment

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are expected to use the same starting lineup from their previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Cole Anthony still out, Jalen Suggs moved into the point guard position and Gary Harris starts his fifth straight game at shooting guard.

Franz Wagner continues to hold his own at small forward with Wendell Carter Jr. at power forward. If Mo Bamba cannot play, Robin Lopez could possibly start at center. Off the bench, R.J. Hampton figures to be the beneficiary of additional minutes due to injuries. Other players who may get plenty of playing time include Chuma Okeke, Moritz Wagner and Mychal Mulder.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers now have a healthy starting five for the game against the Orlando Magic. Tyrese Maxey continues to hold his own at the point guard position in place of the absent Ben Simmons. Seth Curry is the starting shooting guard, while Matisse Thybulle is the lockdown defender at small forward.

Tobias Harris is the stretch four and Joel Embiis is their superstar center. The Sixers bench will now get some much-needed rest. Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond and Georges Niang filled in admirably while most of the starters were out with injuries.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Jalen Suggs | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Robin Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

