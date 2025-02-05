Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Orlando Magic will travel to California to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in a cross-conference tie. Having begun strongly and well within the playoff places for most of the early season, the Magic currently find themselves in a bit of a mix as they have dropped down into the play-in spots in recent weeks.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are experiencing a minor resurgence as the team is currently climbing the Western Conference ladder. Having begun the season poorly, the Californian side is well within the play-in places and are two wins away from pipping the Clippers who are No. 6 in the West.

In terms of their recent form, the Kings have been slightly better than the Orlando Magic, as the latter has one win in ten games, while the Sacramento outfit has an even record of five wins and five losses. This abysmal run for the Magic is mainly down to the unfortunate injuries suffered during the season. Paolo Banchero missed a huge chunk of games after starting brightly while Jalen Suggs and Mortiz Wagner are currently out with their respective injuries.

The Sacramento Kings on the other hand have been one of the most inconsistent performers in the West. However, they will be hopeful of a change as they were involved in a three-team trade that saw them send DeAaron Fox to San Antonio while they received the high-flying Zach LaVine in return. The two-time dunk contest winner will be looking to make his debut against the Floridians as he hopes to make a strong impression on the home supporters.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Magic starting lineups and depth charts

The starting lineup for the Magic should look something like this: Anthony Black (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), Franz Wagner (SF), Paolo Banchero (PF), and Goga Bitdaze (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Anthony Black Cory Joseph Trevelin Queen SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Tristan Da Silva Jett Howard PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Issac Caleb Housan C Goga Bitdaze Wendell Carter Jr.

Kings starting lineups and depth charts

The starting lineup for the Magic should look something like this: Malik Monk (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), Demar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF), and Domantas Sabonis (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Malik Monk Devin Carter Keon Ellis SG Zach LaVine Mason Jones SF Demar DeRozan Doug McDermott PF Keegan Murray Issac Jones C Domantas Sabonis Trey Lyles Alex Len

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Magic's Injury Report for Feb 5

The Orlando Magic currently has two players listed on their injury list. Mortiz Wagner will be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing a successful surgery due to an ACL injury. Jalen Suggs, on the other hand, will miss out due to an injury sustained in his quadriceps.

Kings Injury Report for Feb 5

The Sacramento Kings will have all their players available for selection on Wednesday and currently do not have anyone on the injury list.

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Sacramento Kings is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. Fans can catch the game live on the NBC Sports California network and the Fan Duel Sports Network channels.

Online viewers can also stream the game on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League pass on NBA.com.

