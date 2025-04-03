Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Orlando Magic will look to gain some momentum and stay ahead of the Atlanta Hawks before the play-in tournament when they visit the league-worst Washington Wizards on Thursday.
The Wizards (17-59) have lost eight of their last 10 games, but they're coming off a win that snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings. They will face the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back set.
The Magic (37-40) have alternated wins and losses in their last four matchups and are fresh off beating the San Antonio Spurs 116-105 on Tuesday. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Injury reports
Magic injury report for Thursday
The Orlando Magic have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, but they're mostly at full strength now.
Only Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (ACL) are unavailable for this game and they are out for the remainder of the season.
Wizards injury report for Thursday
As what usually happens with bottom teams, the Washington Wizards have one of the longest injury reports in the league.
Richaun Holmes is listed as day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game vs. the Kings with a right shoulder contusion. Colby Jones carries the same distinction due to a right lower leg contusion.
Marcus Smart (finger), Saddiq Bey (knee), Kyshawn George (ankle), Khris Middleton (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Corey Kispert (thumb) and Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) are listed as out.
Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Starting lineups and depth chart
Magic starting lineup and depth chart
Wizards starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards?
The Orlando Magic will visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday for an Eastern Conference showdown. The game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Fans can tune in to MNMT and FDSFL to watch the game on TV, or they can live stream it on the NBA League Pass app or Fubo. Regional restrictions may apply.
