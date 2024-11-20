"Other 16 teams f**ked it up" - LeBron James gloats about Dalton Knecht acquisition

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Nov 20, 2024 14:52 GMT
LeBron James gloats about Dalton Knecht acquisition (Image Sources: Lakers X and IG)
LeBron James gloats about Dalton Knecht acquisition (Image Sources: Lakers X and IG)

LeBron James couldn't help but gloat about the LA Lakers acquiring Dalton Knecht in the NBA draft at No. 17. Knecht was projected to be a top-10 pick, but interest among the teams cooled off, surprising everyone. LA didn't miss the chance to get the Tennessee prospect, acquiring him the first chance they got in the draft with their only first-round pick.

On Tuesday against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup, the Lakers reaped the benefits of investing their pick in Knecht. He had a career-high 37 points, the best scoring performance from a rookie this season, while hitting nine 3s, tying the NBA rookie record and breaking the Lakers rookie record for most triples in a game.

LeBron was as impressed as anyone, and the Lakers star didn't hesitate to call out the teams that passed on his rookie.

also-read-trending Trending
"They didn't find DK, the other 16 teams f**ked it up," LeBron James said after the game (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin). "Didn't anybody watch him? F**k!"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dalton Knecht came into the league with three years of college experience. He played two years with Northern Colorado before transferring to Tennessee for his final season. Knecht finished his NCAA career, making 38.3% of his 3-pointers on 5.5 attempts. He was widely projected as one of the best shooters in the draft class, if not the best.

However, many teams passed on the 23-year-old because he was among the older rookies. On the other hand, the Lakers looked for someone ready to contribute off the bat amid a quiet offseason on the trade and free agency front.

LeBron James hilariously looks back on pre-draft Dalton Knecht shoutout

LeBron James had known of Dalton Knecht for months before he drastically fell off the ultimate draft board to No. 17, landing with the Lakers. The four-time MVP even gave a shoutout to LA's rookie after Knecht's Tennesee lost 72-66 to Zach Edey's Purdue in the NCAA Elite 8.

LeBron hailed Knecht and Edey's impact in drawing eyeballs to college basketball, hailing what they brought to the table with their skills. On Tuesday, he revisited that moment and clapped back at internet trolls who claim he frequently lies.

"Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time ... What am I now?" LeBron joked. "I've been said it ... I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he was going to fall to us ... I have no idea how that happened but very grateful and very happy that he's here."

Dalton Knecht is proving to be almost the perfect choice for LA next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and former NBA veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick as the team's coach. The Lakers' playcalling for Knecht is impeccable and his skills mesh with the team's stars.

One of LA's priorities was to acquire a floor spacer who can knock down shots at will and Knecht is proving he's one of their major offseason additions despite being a rookie.

Also read: Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: Lakers rookie shatters records in career-night vs Jazz (Nov. 19)

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी