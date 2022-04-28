"Other than Tim Duncan, he's the most humble, quiet superstar I've ever been around" - Charles Barkley reserves high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks prevail over Bulls

Charles Barkley has heaped praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls in Game 5.

The 59-year-old stated that the Bucks superstar is one of the most humble superstars he has ever been around other than Tim Duncan.

Antetokounmpo has one of the most stacked resumes in the league, but his undying desire to improve and learn is what makes him special.

Speaking about Antetokounmpo on "NBA on TNT," Barkley said:

"Other than Tim Duncan, he is the most humble, quiet superstar that I've ever been around. There's no drama, he just a great person and a great player. He just comes to work and want to play basketball and you've got to admire that."

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again showed up for the Milwaukee Bucks when they needed him the most.

The 27-year-old averaged 28.6 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 6.2 APG in the first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. He put the team on his shoulders in the absence of Khris Middleton, who was out injured after Game 2.

However, the road ahead is not going to be easy for him as the Boston Celtics await Milwaukee in Round 2. The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Boston Celtics?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the league right now. His most lethal weapons are his brute strength and his ability to score in the paint.

However, his brilliance will be put to the test when he faces the Boston Celtics' defense. The Celtics clamped Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round, which is what helped them grab the series win.

Having observed their success, Antetokounmpo will certainly come prepared.

The Milwaukee Bucks are already at a disadvantage as they are without Khris Middleton. However, they still have Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez, who are experienced and can lead the team past the finish line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be vital for the Bucks' success. However, without the help of the other players, it is going to be difficult for the team to get the better of Boston.

The two teams finished their regular-season series 2-2. With a trip to the Conference Finals now at stake, both will be looking to deliver their best performances.

The Bucks are under pressure as they are the defending champions. Meanwhile, the Celtics have become the team to watch out for after defeating the Nets.

Only time will tell who emerges on top, but it is certainly going to be one of the most exciting series of this year's playoffs.

