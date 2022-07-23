"Our 2004 Pacers team beats anyone of these teams now and in the past" - Former NBA DPOY with a confident claim about his Indiana Pacers team, cites their defensive abilities

Former Indiana Pacers star Metta Sandiford-Artest chimed in on the recent debate on which team was the greatest in NBA history. The 1996 Chicago Bulls won 72 games and a championship, while the 2017 Golden State Warriors had Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The 2001 LA Lakers lost just once during their entire run, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Several reiterations of the "Showtime" Lakers could also be under consideration, while a few Larry Bird-led Celtics teams are not far behind.

In the midst of all the debate, the former Defensive Player of the Year decided to put one of his former teams in the conversation. Sandiford-Artest believes that the 2003-04 Pacers have a shot at beating any legendary team.

"Our 2004 @Pacers team beats anyone of these teams now and in the past. The defense was too much . And if Lock down defense would’ve been in full effect," Artest tweeted.

The 2004 Pacers finished the season with the best record in the NBA at 61-21. It was the most wins in franchise history and still stands to this day. The team was coached by Rick Carlisle, with players such as Sandiford-Artest, Reggie Miller and Jermaine O'Neal.

They also had several great role players like Al Harrington, Jamaal Tinsley, Kenny Anderson and Jeff Foster. They made it to the Eastern Conference finals against the Detroit Pistons. However, they were defeated by the eventual NBA champions in six games.

The Pacers tried to retool their roster the next season by bringing in Stephen Jackson. However, the infamous Malice at the Palace happened and the rest was history. Sandiford-Artest was suspended for the rest of the season, while Jackson and O'Neal were also suspended for 30 and 15 games, respectively.

What's the future of the Indiana Pacers?

Almost 20 years after the Malice at the Palace, the Indiana Pacers are still looking to win their first NBA championship. The Pacers went through a rough patch for the rest of the decade before the arrival of Paul George.

When George left, the Pacers still managed to build a playoff team, but never made it out of the first round from 2016 to 2020. After two straight losing seasons, Indiana is going through a full rebuild. They traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings last season.

In return, the Pacers acquired one of the most promising players in the NBA in Tyrese Haliburton. The team is still trying to acquire more assets by making Buddy Hield and Myles Turner available. They are not afraid to absorb Russell Westbrook's contract from LA Lakers, as long as they receive a couple of first round picks.

It would be a very long process for the Pacers fan base. However, they already have a couple of nice pieces such as Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.

