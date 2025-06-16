"Our babies are in awe of him": Ayesha Curry pens heart-melting Father's Day tribute to Steph Curry with series of adorable snaps

In his exit interview in mid-May, Steph Curry told the media that he would spend most of the offseason with his family. Last year, he committed to playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, cutting his summer short. Without international basketball on his calendar this year, he is relishing being with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their children.

On Sunday, the host of "Ayesha’s Homemade" wrote a message on Instagram for the Golden State Warriors superstar:

“The best and then some. We love @stephencurry30 so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I) and it is such a blessing to watch. He's really something special and there's no other way to say it. Happy Father's Day to my @stephencurry30.”

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s story is well-documented. They met during a church activity in 2003 when they were teens and reconnected five years later. After three years of dating, they finally tied the knot in 2011. Riley Curry joined the family the following year, before Canon arrived in 2015. The Currys decided to add one more to the siblings, eventually paving the way for Caius’ birth in May 2024.

During Curry’s 16 years in the NBA, Ayesha, Riley and Canon have been fixtures at Golden State Warriors home games. The three had the opportunity to celebrate four championships with the two-time MVP. Curry is still looking for a fifth title to let the youngest kid get a taste of what his siblings have experienced before.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry win TIME 100 award for their community work

In late May, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry were honored by TIME 100 for their community work via the Eat.Learn.Play Foundation. The couple’s pet project, which started in 2019, was made to help feed underprivileged children in Oakland and to improve their literacy.

In 2023, Curry received the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, which the NBA awards to players and coaches for “outstanding service and dedication to the community.” This year, he and his wife added the TIME accolade recognition to their accomplishments.

Ayesha wrote on Instagram after they were honored in New York:

“Thank you to @time for an inspiring evening and for recognizing the work of @eatlearnplay we are so grateful.”

Steph Curry’s off-court works have his full attention in the offseason. With ample participation from their children, the Currys are giving back to the community. They remain grateful for the chance to help others with or without recognition.

