"Our babies are one day apart": Lisa Leslie shares touching motherhood connection with Savannah James after Bryce James turns 18

LeBron James’ second son, Bryce James, received a greeting from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on his 18th birthday on Saturday. Leslie shared a touching connection between him and her daughter, Lauren Jolie Lockwood.
She noted that they were born just one day apart. Leslie gave birth to Lauren on June 15, 2007, while Bryce was born on June 14.
“Wow! Our babies are one day apart! Happiest of Birthdays to your baby boy,” Leslie wrote on Savannah James' Instagram post.
Bryce recently graduated from Sierra Canyon School in California. He played for the school's basketball team and was the No. 260-ranked prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports. He signed with the Arizona Wildcats and will play for them next season.
The two-time WNBA champion is married to former basketball player and current UPS pilot Michael Lockwood. The couple got married on Nov. 5, 2005, and have two children together. Their second child, Michael Joseph Lockwood II, was born on April 6, 2010.
Leslie works as a commentator and analyst for Orlando Magic broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Bronny James reacts to brother Bryce James’ 18th birthday milestone
Bronny James commented on her mother Savannah James’ 18th birthday greeting for his brother Bryce.
While other comments were birthday wishes, Bronny poked fun at Bryce.
“Nah 18 is nuts,” Bronny wrote.
Bronny and Bryce have a great relationship. They’ve supported each other in their careers as they aim to both play in the NBA, and alongside their father.
Bronny ended his rookie season with the LA Lakers with averages of 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.
