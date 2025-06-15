"Our babies are one day apart": Lisa Leslie shares touching motherhood connection with Savannah James after Bryce James turns 18

LeBron James’ second son, Bryce James, received a greeting from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on his 18th birthday on Saturday. Leslie shared a touching connection between him and her daughter, Lauren Jolie Lockwood.

She noted that they were born just one day apart. Leslie gave birth to Lauren on June 15, 2007, while Bryce was born on June 14.

“Wow! Our babies are one day apart! Happiest of Birthdays to your baby boy,” Leslie wrote on Savannah James' Instagram post.

Lisa Leslie's birthday wishes to Bryce James

Bryce recently graduated from Sierra Canyon School in California. He played for the school's basketball team and was the No. 260-ranked prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports. He signed with the Arizona Wildcats and will play for them next season.

The two-time WNBA champion is married to former basketball player and current UPS pilot Michael Lockwood. The couple got married on Nov. 5, 2005, and have two children together. Their second child, Michael Joseph Lockwood II, was born on April 6, 2010.

Leslie works as a commentator and analyst for Orlando Magic broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Bronny James reacts to brother Bryce James’ 18th birthday milestone

Bronny James commented on her mother Savannah James’ 18th birthday greeting for his brother Bryce.

While other comments were birthday wishes, Bronny poked fun at Bryce.

“Nah 18 is nuts,” Bronny wrote.

Bronny James birthday wish to his brother Bryce James

Bronny and Bryce have a great relationship. They’ve supported each other in their careers as they aim to both play in the NBA, and alongside their father.

Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald's All American Boy's high school basketball game - Source: Imagn

Bronny ended his rookie season with the LA Lakers with averages of 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

