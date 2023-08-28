“Our boy growin”: Austin Reaves sends Lakers fans into frenzy after leading USA in points and assists against Greece 

LA Lakers fans have been pleased by what they've seen from Austin Reaves in the FIBA World Cup. His most recent performance had them poruing love all over social media.

Team USA found themselves facing off against Greece in their second World Cup matchup. They ended up winning by 28 points, and Austin Reaves was one of the standout performers. While only playing 17 minutes, he led the team in points (15) and assists (6).

As Reaves continues to thrive on this rostrer full of All-Star level talent, Lakers fans are amped to see him perform on such a high level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

2023 has been a big year for Reaves, and he continues to build on it. First, he has a breakout year alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Then earlier this summer he inked a four-year contract worth $53 million. Now Reaves is making a name for himself on an international stage with his play in the World Cup.

LA Lakers were already excited to see Reaves in action going forward. His play for Team USA is only adding to the hype.

How has Austin Reaves played so far in the FIBA World Cup?

So far, Team USA has only played two games in the FIBA World Cup. Before their blowout win over Greece, they picked up a win against New Zealand.

Through the first two World Cup matchups, Austin Reaves has been consistent. He finished the game against New Zealand with a stat line of 12 points, two rebounds and six assists. His averages for the tournament now sit at 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and six assists.

The numbers are modest, but they are still noteworthy. Despite being a reserve player and not getting the most minutes, Reaves is still finding a way to be impactful when on the court. LA Lakers fans should be most pleased to see him grow as a playmaker.

When rosters like these are put together, getting touches can be tough. Most of the players on the team are the No. 1 options for their NBA squads, and are used to having the ball in their hands. Examples on this year's team include All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram.

So far, Reaves' NBA experience might be helping him thrive in the World Cup. Playing alongside a pair of ball-dominant stars in LA, he knows how to be efficient with a smaller amount of touches.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)