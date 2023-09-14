"Our own f*cking crowd, bro": Myles Turner reveals Kobe Bryant's mastery, turning Indiana crowd against home team in farewell tour

Kobe Bryant was much loved around the NBA. The late Los Angeles Lakers star was an icon among basketball fans, with his "Mamba Mentality" winning over fanbases around the NBA.

Bryant's stardom was never more obvious than in his final season, where he was given an ovation in almost every arena he played in as fans rushed to see the star play one last time.

During a recent "Run Your Race" podcast appearance, Myles Turner recalled playing Bryant during his farewell tour. The then rookie noted how the Indiana Pacers were leading the Lakers before Bryant did what he does and made it a close contest. Hilariously, Turner recalls the Pacers crowd booing their own team as they won the game.

"I remember we were playing against Kobe Bryant my rookie year," Turner said.

"It was unreal bro. Mind you, this was his farewell tour. Bro, we were up the entire game. Every time Kobe touches the ball, 'ARRGGH' every time. It's like crunch time now, and we're starting to get down, and Kobe leads an entire comeback by himself. It's a single-digit game— we're up double-digits the entire game."

Turner continues:

"He scores 4 or 5 possessions in a row, crowd's going crazy. 'Ahhhhhh!' PG comes up hits a crazy three. 'Boooooo!' Our own f****** crowd, bro. (He) hits a crazy three. Then Kobe missed like some fadeaway, not a game winner but a game-tying (shot).We won the game ... they wanted the Lakers to win so bad, bro."

Even during his age-37 season, Kobe Bryant was still capable of turning a game in the space of a few minutes. The Lakers legend's ability to get hot and score in bunches meant that he was always a threat on the court.

Kobe Bryant's influence spanned beyond the NBA

Kobe Bryant may have been an NBA superstar, but the way he approached the game spanned beyond basketball. His work ethic, determination and vicious will to win were felt by athletes and fans around the world.

Recently, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic shared his admiration and friendship for the late Bryant, noting how difficult the Lakers star's passing was for him to deal with.

"I don't know what we could say. It really caught us by surprise. He was one of the greatest athletes of all time. He inspired myself and many other people around the world.

"I had that fortune to have a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years, and when I needed some advice and some support, he was there for me."

Djokovic continued:

"He was my mentor. He was my friend, and it is heartbreaking to see and to hear what has happened to him and his daughter."

Djokovic is just one of many sports stars to reveal how Bryant impacted their life and the friendship they had with the superstar. As one of the greatest competitors of his generation, Bryant will be remembered for his drive, success and also compassion and how he always put fans first.