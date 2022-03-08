"Our fans are so silent, I can't imagine anything happening" - Doc Rivers gives hilarious response when asked about the reception Ben Simmons will receive from Philadelphia 76ers fans when he returns

Ben Simmons is all set to make his first appearance in front of the Philadelphia 76ers fans this season. The now-Brooklyn Nets guard will not be in action but will travel with his new team when they play against the Sixers on Thursday.

His former head coach, Doc Rivers, was asked a few questions regarding Simmons' return by reporters, regarding what the fans'' reaction would be if the Philadelphia 76ers were to make a tribute video for the Aussie guard. Rivers issued a hilarious response, saying (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"I do actually (think we should give him a tribute video). Ben did a lot of good things here, you know, it didn't end well, right? Just like marriage and all kind of other things that don't end well. You know it's funny I don't know if we are or not (giving a tribute video) but if we did, I'd have no issues with it."

Rivers said he would've had no problems, but he isn't sure what the atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center would be like when Ben Simmons returns. He had a cheeky reply to that follow-up question. Here's what he said:

"I don't get involved in that, I don't know. Our fans are so silent, so I can't imagine anything happening."

Simmons' refusal to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and his poor outing in the 2021 playoffs did not sit well with the team's fans. Philadelphia has a passionate fan base, so they will likely give their former star a hostile reception when he enters the arena with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Ben Simmons will not suit up against Philadelphia 76ers, expected to make his season debut later this month

Ben Simmons is yet to play a game in the 2021-22 NBA season. He refused to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers citing mental illness as a reason, while he has been dealing with a back soreness problem since joining the Brooklyn Nets. As per NBA insider Shams Charania, Simmons is ramping up his return to action, and the Nets are optimistic that he will be back by the end of this month.

The Nets are in a tough spot, having lost their last four games in a row. They are 32-33 for the season, seeded ninth in the Western Conference. Ben Simmons' inclusion in the lineup will bolster the team's hopes of turning things around in this final leg of the regular season campaign.

His defensive skill set and playmaking could benefit the Nets and take pressure off their superstars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

