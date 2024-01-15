"Our greatest": Erik Spoelstra places Dwyane Wade above LeBron James' on Miami Heat's list

Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat guard, is set to be honored with a statue outside the team's arena, the Kaseya Center, as announced and decided by Heat president Pat Riley. The Heat will be making their first statue of a player at the stadium, making it a particularly significant honor for Wade and a testament to his impact on the team and the sport.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently elevated Dwyane Wade above now-Lakers forward LeBron James on the team's list of greatest players, emphasising the impact and legacy of the former Heat legend.

Following the game against the Hornets, Spoelstra shared his thoughts on Wade's celebration and said:

“It was an amazing night. We got to honor and celebrate our greatest Miami Heat player. I wish he could be here a whole lot more and I tell him that everytime I see him.”

Spoelstra coached Wade for 10 of his 16 seasons, starting from the 2008-09 season when he was promoted as the Heat's coach. He continued to coach him until his retirement while mentoring Wade.

Together, they enjoyed a great run, winning four consecutive Eastern Conference finals and two titles.

Looking closely at Dwyane Wade's and LeBron James' Miami Heat careers

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James played together on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, alongside Chris Bosh, forming the Big Three. Throughout their four seasons together, the Heat secured two NBA championships and reached the NBA Finals each season.

Following James' departure, Wade and Bosh continued to play for the Heat for two more seasons before the former departed for the Chicago Bulls, and Bosh retired due to medical reasons.

In this time, Wade won his first championship and Finals MVP prior to James joining him in the Heat uniform. James had four MVP, including winning back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 seasons. He led them in scoring with 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists and winning two back-to-back Finals MVP.

However, Wade began establishing his Heat legacy prior to James' arrival. He was chosen by Miami with the fifth overall selection in the 2003 draft. During his 16 years in the NBA, the former standout shooting guard played for the Heat all but one season and a half.

By the end of his career, Wade amassed 13 All-Star berths, two All-NBA First Team honours, and a scoring title (2009).

Wade averaged 22.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 5.9 apg in 948 games for the Heat.

LeBron James congratulates Dwyane Wade on getting his statue

Following the announcement, LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate former teammate Wade on his Instagram re-sharing the NBA's video of his ceremony saying:

"Congrats Trey!!! That's Major"

The two have shared a mutual admiration and respect for each other throughout their careers and have become close friends off the court.