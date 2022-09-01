“Our owner is very generous and very smart; he’s been able to keep the team together” - Steve Kerr says the Warriors are trying to keep all their superstars, says it get more difficult every year

The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful NBA team in the last 10 years. However, the success they've achieved can't keep the roster intact.

The Warriors have a lot of great players, and many have massive contracts. Due to this, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, owners of the team, have paid a massive luxury tax bill.

The goal of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement is to provide a level playing field, which is something that the Warriors will have to navigate.

Steve Kerr, the team's coach, is confident that the Warriors will keep their superstars, despite the luxury tax bill. Here's what he said for FilGoal, the Egyptian sports website:

"Keeping our superstars after the salary cap? That’s what we’re trying to do. Our owner is very generous and very smart. He’s been able to keep the team together. But it gets more difficult every year, so we will see."

Kerr understands the situation, but believes Lacob and Guber will do whatever is necessary to keep the team's core intact.

Golden State Warriors will deal with a lot of problems

Less than three months ago, the Warriors won another NBA title, their fourth in the last eight years. Achieving this feat is impressive, and Kerr and his team deserve a lot of credit for being consistently great.

But Lacob and Guber had to pay more than $170 million in luxury tax last season, and their luxury tax bill for next season will be huge as well.

Lacob recently complained about the NBA's luxury tax system, calling it unfair. He believes that the league shouldn't punish teams who give massive contracts to the players they drafted.

Lacob's complaints aren't a good sign for the Warriors. However, the complaints are also proof that the league's luxury tax system is working as intended.

The system is supposed to narrow the gap between teams, and the Warriors are not the only team that has to worry about it.

Warriors and their future contracts

The Warriors have 13 players under contract for next season, and 12 of those are fully guaranteed. However, the real issues will start with the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Draymond Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season and will most likely opt-out. Golden State wouldn't be the same team without him, which is why he will look to get a big contract, as he's already hinted.

Andrew Wiggins, a key player during the last championship run, is also on an expiring contract, just like Jordan Poole.

The Warriors have many great players, which turns out to be a problem. Most will demand huge contracts, but paying all of them simply won't be possible. That's why they will have to figure out who to keep and who to let go.

