"Our own personal Met Gala" - LeBron James uploads heartwarming post to mark 8-year anniversary with wife Savannah

LA Lakers maven LeBron James took to Instagram to wish his wife Savannah James a happy anniversary. The childhood sweethearts celebrated their eighth anniversary as a married couple. James' caption was on point as he inserted a Met Gala reference.

James and his wife Savannah have known each other since high school, before getting married in San Diego, California in 2013. The couple has three children - sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus and a daughter - Zhuri James.

The James are one of the most popular celebrity families in the world. Bronny and Bryce Maximus both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School. Meanwhile, Zhuri is popular for her social media appearances, mostly on LeBron James' Instagram profile.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers prepare for a tough 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers will face an uphill battle as they attempt to win a record-breaking 18th NBA championship next season. However, the front office has left no stone unturned, as Rob Pelinka and co. added Russell Westbrook to an already solid roster that features James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers' hopes of getting banner no. 18 will rest largely on the shoulders of LeBron James, who remains their best player. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo might have overtaken him in the 'best basketball player in the world' conversation, But James will certainly return for his crown in the upcoming campaign.

However, the road for both LeBron James and the LA Lakers is going to be rocky, considering the competition they might face en route the NBA finals. The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors are amongst the favorites to come out of the West along with the LA Lakers. There's a great chance of these two teams staging an upset.

Meanwhile, James is vying for glory and will enter the season with an aim to win his fifth NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP trophy. James was a force to be reckoned with during the 2019-20 season. And Lakers fans could see a similar version in the 2021-22 campaign.

