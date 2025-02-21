"Our relationship always comes first": Ayesha Curry makes Steph Curry priority clear in candid parenting admission

In a candid interview on Thursday, Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, discussed the couple's parenting style. The businesswoman opened up about how they prioritize their relationship over their roles as parents to their four children.

In an article published by People's magazine on Feb. 20, Ayesha shared that by putting their relationship first, she and Steph have found happiness while raising their four kids:

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents, And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first," Ayesha said.

The mother of four also emphasized the importance of surrounding yourself with the right individuals. She explained that being around people who have a better understanding of things can help elevate your own level:

"Honestly, it's just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they're doing and can make the things run, they allow us the space to be creative and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that's what's really worked for us," she added.

Ayesha and Steph share four kids: two daughters, Riley (12) and Ryan (9), and two sons, Canon (6) and Caius. The latter, born in May 2024, is the latest addition to the Curry household.

Ayesha Curry on her youngest son Caius and his relationship with his siblings

During her short interview with People's Magazine, Ayesha was asked about her family life and parenting dynamics. The 'Sweet July' founder was also asked about her children, particularly her youngest, Caius, and his relationship with his three older siblings.

Ayesha shared that the nine-month-old Caius was doing well and had begun to string a few words together. She also mentioned her initial concerns about the age gap, as Caius is six years younger than his brother Canon and twelve years younger than his eldest sister Riley. However, she noted that the siblings have formed a strong bond despite the age differences:

"He's 9 months now. He's crawling and laughing. He only says dad, The older kids, they're amazing. We were worried about having the six-year gap between our son and Cai Cai, and it's been magical. He truly feels like a big brother. He only wants to protect him. There's no jealousy. I love it," Ayesha said.

Furthermore, Ayesha explained that her two eldest daughters acted like mothers to their younger siblings, and that all four children shared a great bond with each other.

