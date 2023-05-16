“Our relationship is okay” – James Harden on Doc Rivers after 76ers embarrassing Game-7 loss against Celtics

On Sunday, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers were in a win-or-go-home scenario in the playoffs. After dropping Game 6 on their home floor, they had to travel to Boston where they'd take on the Celtics in Game 7.

With their season on the line, James Harden had a game to forget. In the 41 minutes he played, the All-Star guard finished with just nine points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

After the game, Harden was asked his thoughts on head coach Doc Rivers. With another postseason blemish on his resumé, many believed he had coached his final game in Philadelphia (they would be right). This was backed up even more when Harden gave a lackluster answer to the question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our relationship is okay."

Did James Harden play a role in Doc Rivers getting dismissed?

Given how little of a response he gave, one could argue this played a role in what the Philadelphia 76ers did after their playoff loss. On Tuesday morning, news emerged that Doc Rivers had been dismissed from his position as head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. https://t.co/WM0t4LhrAz

It might not have been the entire reason, but James Harden could have played a part in it. Primarily because Philly is doing whatever they can to keep him happy moving forward.

With the offseason in front of them now, the 76ers will be watching closely to see what Harden is going to do. He has a player option for next year, and could become a free agent this summer. On top of that, rumors have been swirling since Christmas about his potentially wanting to go back to the Houston Rockets.

Joel Embiid is currently playing at an MVP level, and the 76ers' window of contention is open right now. That being said, they'll need to retain Harden if they want to remain in contender status. He's been a great complement to Embiid, and had nice flashes in the playoffs. If he decides to leave in free agency, it will be a major step backwards for the organization.

Following the removal of Doc Rivers, the pressure is now on for the front office to find a suitable replacement. Who they choose as the next head coach could be the make or break on if Harden ends his time in Philly.

The 76ers still give Harden the best chance at winning a title, but they'll need to bring a coach who is capable of taking them to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes