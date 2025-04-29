"Our two best players missed layups at the rim" - JJ Redick makes shocking admission on Lakers’ 'fatigue' claims

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick dismissed fatigue as part of the team's struggle in their recent losses. The Lakers are at a disadvantage in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 3-1. On Wednesday, the Wolves can end the series and advance to the second round.

In Game 4, the Lakers tried to fight to tie the series. However, the team's lack of depth was one of the reasons why the team had difficulty against the Wolves. In the second half, the only players who played were LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Minnesota, on the other hand, had eight players in the rotation during the last two quarters. Because of that, the Wolves secured a 116-113 win.

Ahead of Game 5, Redick was asked if he thinks fatigue played a part in their loss.

"No," Redick said. "And you know what, looking back now, what have we scored, 19, 20, 13 in the fourth quarters? It's a trend, more so than [fatigue]. Our two best players missed layups at the rim. I don't think they missed layups because they were tired."

In the fourth quarter, the Lakers were outscored by the Wolves 32-19. Their main players also had trouble finding their rhythm in the fourth period. Doncic scored seven points in the final period and shot 16.7%.

James attempted only two shots and didn't score a point in the final 12 minutes. The Lakers star took on more responsibility on the defensive end. He had three blocks in the final period and also had a steal. Offensively, however, LA couldn't get things going for them.

The players who didn't play in the second half understood JJ Redick's decision

JJ Redick placed a significant amount of trust in the players who were on the court in the second half. The usual players who find minutes in the fourth quarter didn't see any action. Players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin had limited playing time.

On Tuesday, Redick spoke to the media and said the players understood what was at stake. The coach explained that they had no issue with them not being on the court in the final two quarters.

"I spoke to everyone yesterday that would've potentially played in the second half," Redick said. "They all understood it. There was no issue with that."

After practice, Redick also said that winning Wednesday's Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena is their focus. He explained that tomorrow will be a Game 7 for them to try and mount a comeback in the best-of-seven series.

