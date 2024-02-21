“Out here on a f**** island": Richard Jefferson's comedic recall of LeBron James’ unstoppable double nickel game

Richard Jefferson and LeBron James were rivals before sharing the locker room. Jefferson, who was with the Milwaukee Bucks at the time, recalled about guarding James, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The rest of the team focused on Mo Williams, with the objective that guarding Williams would mean containing the Cavs' offense. However, it was one of those nights for four-time NBA champion James, who propped up with 55 points, five rebounds and nine assists to help the Cavaliers beat the Bucks.

With James being an unstoppable force on the day, all Jefferson could do was marvel at how the then Cavs man paced the game. On the 'We Might be Drunk' podcast, the current ESPN analyst had a comedic recall of the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LeBron James put a double nickel on me. Put 55 on me. And it was like our coach, it was our coach Scott Skiles at the time. And he was like, 'Whenever the Cavs play well, it's because Mo Wiliams goes off for 20 plus', which was true. They're like LeBron will get what LeBron gets.

"And we're gonna focus like shutting down, and if LeBron scores, Richard you're on solo. Bron scored 15 points in like a minute and a half because it was just one of those days where he just decided to hit like five threes in the first quarter.

"So, he went completely off and had like 30 points in the first half. And my coach is like, 'We're doing a good job' on Mo Williams, and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's because I am out here on a f*****g island."

The Cavaliers faced the Bucks in an away outing. The game remained tight despite LeBron James' scorching third quarter before the Cavs went on an 8-0 run in the final stretch to win 111-103.

While James ended his night with 55 points, Richard Jefferson managed 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"Just in the zone": LeBron James on his 55-point explosion against the Bucks

In the immediate aftermath of the win against the Bucks, LeBron James talked about his mindset once he got his shots going, as per ESPN:

"Just got in the zone, man. I saw a few go down, so I just kept going at it, man. Every shot that I made tonight, every shot that we all made tonight, we needed."

His big night included a stellar run in the first two and a half minutes of the third quarter, almost single-handedly turning a six-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead for Cleveland.

The video game performance, as it was labeled by his team was one for the ages, and Jefferson remembers it to this day.