Outkick podcaster predicts LeBron James to help Kamala Harris in 2028 Presidential campaign after retirement

Reacting to the LA Lakers' first-round exit in the 2025 NBA playoffs, Outkick podcaster Clay Travis questioned LeBron James' future with the franchise and predicted him to help Kamala Harris in her 2028 presidential campaign.

Ad

On Saturday's episode of the podcast, Travis highlighted that James may be done with the Lakers and may be approaching retirement, which will open up time for him to help Harris' campaign.

"Positive here, this will give LeBron way more time to be able to give to the Kamala Harris 2028 presidential campaign," Travis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James actively endorsed Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign. He had urged his social media followers to vote for Harris the week before the election.

"What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James tweeted.

Currently 40 years old and the oldest player in the NBA, it is likely that LeBron James will retire from the league soon and continue to extend support for Kamala Harris if she runs for President in 2028.

Ad

Bronny James wants LeBron James to come back for another season

The LA Lakers have won just two playoff series in the past five seasons and their latest first-round exit had LeBron James contemplating his future with the franchise, as well as the league. However, Bronny James expressed his desire to see his dad and teammate run it back for at least one more season.

Ad

"Yeah, for sure," Bronny told FOX Sports. "However long he can come back for, it's always a pleasure being around him. He's locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it."

While he's the oldest player in the league, LeBron James remains a dominant force and can continue to make an impact if he chooses to play on. The 21-time All-Star concluded the 2024-25 season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from deep.

If James opts to return for another season, he can either play into the second of the two-year $101.3 million contract he signed with the LA Lakers or use the player-option to become a free agent. While he would likely want to stay alongside Bronny in the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion has not dismissed the option of leaving the franchise to chase another title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More