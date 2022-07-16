“Outside of losing my mom and my grandma, you’re hurting, this is what I love to do” - John Wall says all he wants to do is hoop, says everybody will see the work he’s put in

John Wall was considered one of the best point guards in the NBA before his injury in 2018. Since returning, he has moved to two different teams. His spell with the Houston Rockets lasted only 40 games. After the 2021-22 season, it was clear that John Wall would leave the team.
Quite a few franchises became interested in acquiring his services. However, Wall chose to join the LA Clippers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Rockets. Many expect the Clippers to be contenders in the West with his arrival.
After a long absence, Wall is desperate to prove that he can still play. Speaking about the expectations he has for himself coming into the 2022-23 season, John Wall said:
"You'll see, everybody gonna see. I know a lot of people talk like,"Oh, he's talking like this and talking like that," but I know how much work I put into myself and what I've been through in the last three years, I feel like a lot of people would have folded. I just feel like I just stay true to myself and have great group of people around me that kept me motivated."
Wall was still on his max contract during his injury. Many critics slammed the five-time All-Star for his lack of dedication to the game. However, Wall went through a lot of physical and emotional turmoil. He said:
Most importantly losing my mom, losing my grandma, that was devastating for me, I think that's the darkest place I've ever been and I think it just shows how strong I am, how true I am to myself.
"I know basketball is my sanctuary and outside of losing my mom and my grandma, you're hurting, this is what I love to do. You can take the money, you can take the fame away, all I want to do is just hoop."
With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall leading the charge, the Clippers are set to wreak havoc in the league. Last season, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, this time around, they could win it all with one of the best "Big 3's" in the league.
How good could John Wall be with the LA Clippers?
John Wall is one of the most dynamic guards in the league. His contributions to the Washington Wizards cannot be forgotten. Wall and Bradley Beal led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances.
Before his injury, Wall was a five-time All-Star, making the All-NBA third team once. He could elevate the Clippers to the next level.
The team already has two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Wall has already accepted his role as the third star. He is capable of putting up splits of 20/10 on a nightly basis.
While teams focus on Kawhi and PG, John Wall could play his natural game.
Besides these three stars, the Clippers have Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell. The team is coached by Ty Lue, one of the best in the league.
All eyes will be on the Clippers when they take to the court next season. They have one of the best teams in the NBA, but health will be a significant factor in deciding if they can win it all.