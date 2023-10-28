The 2023-24 NBA season is just underway, promising another exciting season for the Association, with numerous standout teams in both conferences. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are the clubhouse leaders due to their offseason additions. But the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers are lurking, along with perhaps some surprises.

The Atlantic is one of the two best divisions in basketball. All five divisional teams are loaded with talent. Despite this obvious talent, there are players in the division whose season. All players will be restricted or unrestricted free agents this upcoming summer.

Atlantic Division NBA Players Who Could Be Facing a Make-or-Break Season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics

Kornet is on the club this year partly because the Celtics traded away Mike Muscala in the Kristaps Porzingis deal and Grant Williams. The C's also chose not to re-sign Blake Griffin.

Kornet is the Celtics' defacto backup center despite Al Horford being the team's first big off the bench. Kornet, who played in a career-high 69 games last year, has played well with the Celtics. He excels in the low post on both offense and defense, making him a valuable asset. In addition, he is also a solid offensive rebounder and strong shot-blocker

But the 28-year-old won't see a ton of minutes this year. He saw eight minutes of floor time in Boston's season opener and will likely see between 8 and 12 minutes per game. Neemais Queta, on a two-way contract, is another option at center for the Celtics in the future.

Kornet will be an unrestricted NBA-free agent this offseason. The 7-2 big man will be a cheap option, and if he plays well this year, he could stick with the Celtics. The key for him is to rebound offensively and defend. However, there are better options at the center.

Svi Mykhailiuk, Boston Celtics

Mykhailiuk is a 3-point shooter who has seen sparse action as a pro. He is only an average shooter and is awful on the defensive end. Mykhailiuk has a nonguaranteed contract, so he may not even make it with the Celtics through the season. He is the 13th player on the squad this year.

Lamar Stevens, Boston Celtics

Like Mykhailiuk, Stevens is on a nonguaranteed deal. But the 26-year-old is known as a versatile defender and has been an end-of-the-rotation player and spot starter for the last two seasons. Stevens is athletic, will also "go all out every time," and is an average shooter. While Stevens is not a 3-point shooter, he is a reliable scorer from 16' and within. Expect Stevens to see decent minutes as a fill-in this year and have a good shot remaining in the NBA next season. He did garner considerable interest this offseason as a free agent before signing with the Celtics.

Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets

Watford is a talented young big with a wide body. The 23-year-old forward shouldn't be on this list, but he has yet to make his mark consistently, though he is only in year three of his career. He can score and rebound, with defense being his main issue. Watford, who had a good preseason. is likely the Nets 11th or 12th man this year.

Harry Giles, Brooklyn Nets

Giles is a former lottery pick whose career has been hindered by injuries. The 25-year-old forward, who is very talented, earned a roster spot after a decent training camp and preseason. However, there are questions about Giles' health and productivity since he last played in 2022. Giles projects to be an end-of-bench player for the Nets.

Dylan Windler, New York Knicks

Windler, like Stevens, is a former Cleveland Cavaliers who had his two-way contract converted to a standard warranty before the start of the season. The 27-year-old former first-round selection is an athletic defender who is an excellent defensive rebounder. He will play hard but will unlikely see much time with the Knicks this year.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks

McBride is a true point guard who doesn't shoot well. However, the 23-year-old does defend. Given that Knicks are flushed with guards, it remains uncertain how much playing time he will receive this year.

DaQuan Jeffries, New York Knicks

Jeffries has been a sparse NBA player as he has spent most of his time in the G-League. The 26-year-old wing can score and be a contributor overall. But he last appeared in the NBA regular season in 2021-22. Jeffries did get a few minutes in two playoff games for the Knicks a season ago.

Jaden Springer, Philadelphia 76ers

Springer is expected to get some NBA minutes this year, finally. The 2021 first-round choice, who is just 21, appeared in 18 games for the 76ers. He received five minutes of playing time against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers

Korkmaz is in his seventh NBA season. He appeared in just 37 games this past season, which is the fewest of his career, not including his rookie campaign. Still just 26, Korkmaz is known for his shooting but really doesn't provide anything else.

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors

Flynn is in the fourth year of his NBA career. The 25-year-old, a 2020 first-round pick of the Raptors, has seen some action throughout his tenure with the team. He appears primed to see his most action this year as Toronto's backup point guard. Flynn played 10 minutes in the Raptors' season opener.