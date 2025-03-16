"OVO Steph at it again": Fans erupt as Steph Curry hops on Drake's viral Spiderman-Superman TikTok trend

Over the past month, Steph Curry has had the basketball world in awe with his rejuvenated play. The two-time MVP had fans buzzing even more over the weekend after getting in on one of the latest viral trends.

On Saturday night, Curry erupted for 28 points and five assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to victory over the New York Knicks. As his team continues to stockpile wins, he decided to have some fun after the game. Curry linked up with social media influencer Quincy Helsel to do Drake's "Spiderman-Superman" TikTok trend.

As expected, Steph Curry's postgame antics quickly went viral on social media. It also got an array of reactions from NBA fans.

Some went as far as to say Curry getting in on trends like this is what puts him ahead of rival superstars like LeBron James.

"Curry always been superior to Bron imo," one fan said.

"Best PG all time," another fan said.

"my glorious king," said one fan.

Following the Warriors' big tradeline addition, Curry has been one of the league's top performers. Led by their new star duo, Golden State has climbed up to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Kendrick Perkins dubs Steph Curry the greatest point guard in NBA history

Amid his strong play in recent weeks, Steph Curry added another major accolade to his already historic resumé. Following his latest feat, one former player gave his take on where the Warriors star belongs in terms of all-time rankings.

Back in 2021, Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. Earlier this week, he extended his lead in the top spot by becoming the first player to reach 4,000 makes.

While on NBA Countdown this weekend, Kendrick Perkins reacted to Steph Curry reaching 4,000 made three-pointers. He feels it further cements him as the greatest point guard in league history.

"Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time," Perkins said. "When you think about Steph, he's one of the most skilled players to ever play the game of basketball."

The GOAT point guard debate is something that has come and gone in recent years, with many arguing for Curry or Magic Johnson. As he continues to play at a high level deep into his 30s, Perkins and many others feel he has surpassed the LA Lakers legend.

Even though he isn't a traditional point guard, Curry belongs in the conversation for the best ever at the position. Between his gold medal, multiple NBA titles, multiple MVPs and Finals MVP, few have a resumé that stacks up with him.

Now with a star-level running mate in Jimmy Butler beside him, Curry and the Warriors will attempt to add to the franchise's legacy this postseason.

