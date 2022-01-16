"Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better" - Magic Johnson launches scathing attack at LA Lakers players after their blowout loss against Denver Nuggets

People all over the world are familiar with Magic Johnson's connection with the LA Lakers. The 12-time All-Star played all his 13 seasons for the Lakers, winning five titles with the franchise in the 1980s. And so when Magic Johnson has something to say about the Lakers, the world sits up to take notice.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Lakers 133-96 in front of their home fans. Their 37-point margin of victory was their best effort against the Lakers in franchise history. This was the third straight game the Lakers have lost, the third time they have lost three consecutive games this season.

Magic Johnson came down heavily on the Lakers for their lackadaisical performance against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Commenting upon the Lakers' poor effort, Magic took to his Twitter handle where he tweeted:

"After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better."

Poor defensive performance by LA Lakers invites Magic Johnson criticism

Magic Johnson's tweet comes on the back of a a very uninspiring defensive effort by the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets.

They conceded 22 three-pointers to the Nuggets, a new season-high from beyond the arc for Denver. The 133 points scored by the Nuggets tied their second-best scoring effort of the season.

The Lakers also lost the battle for second-chance points (7-to-15) and fastbreak points (9-to-23). Overall, the Nuggets shot 51.6% percent from the field and 57.5% (23-of-40) from downtown versus the LA Lakers.

Speaking about the Lakers' abject showing on the defensive end, starting center Dwight Howard told the media after the game:

"It shouldn't keep coming up. ... It's how bad do we want to win every night."

In addition to his association as a player with the Lakers, Magic Johnson also served as head coach of the franchise for 16 games at the end of the 1993-94 season.

He also took over as president of basketball operations for the Lakers in February 2017. One of his biggest achievements in this stint was bringing LeBron James to the Lakers in the 2018 offseason. But with the Lakers not making the 2019 postseason, Johnson parted ways with the Lakers through an impromptu press conference in April 2019.

Magic Johnson is an active presence on Twitter, where he provides regular updates on action from around the NBA.

