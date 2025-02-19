The Dallas Mavericks were part of one of the most controversial transactions in professional sports history. Not even landing a first-round pick and a future Hall of Famer like Anthony Davis was enough to appease the fans' wrath after letting Luka Doncic go to the LA Lakers.

Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that the team's new owners want to build a new arena with a casino. Coming from the Adelson family, known for being casino moguls, it wasn't much of a surprise. Nevertheless, the fans on Reddit didn't take it lightly.

"The owners and front office are actually the stupidest, most out of touch people in NBA history if they didn’t think trading Luka would make the fans so upset," one fan wrote.

"Goodbye Dallas Mavericks and welcome the Las Vegas Gamblers!" another fan wrote.

"The Mavs have the worst owners and front office in the nba. They are a complete and utter joke," one fan commented.

"I’m sure a new area won’t win back Mavs fans. Should start working on building a new Luka instead," another fan commented.

"A lot of owners don’t care about winning. I don’t think they see that as a part of their job," a fan said.

"Just "stay under the tax" by dumping Irving/Klay for peanuts like they did with Luka. It's insane that this isn't the solution to supermax Luka and only makes more sense that Nico hates Luka. Owners just want their casino," another fan said.

The Mavericks have a short championship window

The Dallas Mavericks made it to the NBA finals last season, and moving on from their superstar and face of the franchise was an unorthodox move.

Mavs general manager Nico Harrison claimed that they acquired Anthony Davis to get better on defense, saying that his interior presence would get them closer to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Even if Davis isn't out for long and returns in time to help them make a championship run, it might be short-lived. Davis is 31, Kyrie Irving is 32 and Klay Thompson is 34 and on the backend of his prime.

The Mavs do have some young pieces like Dereck Lively II (20) and Max Christie (21), but it may likely not be enough to compete at the highest level for the long run, all while the 25-year-old Doncic does his thing in LA.

