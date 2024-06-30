P.J. Washington drools over wife Alisah Chanel by sharing a slew of stylish snaps on IG

It’s been less than a year since P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel have been married. Now that the Dallas Mavericks’ long season is over, Washington is dedicating his time and attention to his family. Earlier Sunday, the Mavs forward drooled over his wife in his new Instagram post.

Washington reposted one of Chanel’s old Instagram posts on his IG story. She was in blue and black printed tights and a deep-neck cut top. Washington’s IG repost was a post of Chanel’s post on IG.

“Just being you is the flex,” she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She had uploaded a series of pictures in different poses matching the dress with the blue bag and heels.

It seems like P.J. Washington is not satisfied with just one child. In his witty way of complimenting his wife, just a few weeks ago, he commented on the post asking if she wanted another baby.

P.J. wrote, “Yea u want another baby?”

Chanel replied, “Just tell me when.”

PJ Washington commented on Alisah Chanel's post

Maybe they will soon add another Washington to the family.

P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel share a son Preston, who was born in 2022. Washington and Chanel parent three children together. The Mavs forward has a son Paul, whom he had from an earlier relationship with social media influencer Brittany Renner. Chanel also has a son named Aiden.

P.J. Washington fills wife Alisah Chanel’s room with flowers

P.J. Washington had a surprise for his wife Alisah Chanel on Friday. The Dallas Mavericks forward filled Chanel's room with flowers and strawberries in a loving gesture for his wife.

On top of that, Washington also wrote a heartfelt message for Chanel on a card.

"I love you. Hope you enjoy," Washington wrote in the message.

Expand Tweet

His wife also didn't stop from sending a shoutout to her loving husband. She posted a video of her decorated room with flowers and the card that Washington had left for her.

"Came downstairs to see these. He had already taken them out and cut the stems and put them in water," Chanel wrote in the caption.

Since the season has ended, Chanel and Washington have been spending a lot of time together. Earlier this week, the couple were seen going around the city for a drive. Moreover, with the offseason going on, he has also been able to spend more time with his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback