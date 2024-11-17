P.J. Washington's wife Alisah Chanel celebrates Mavericks forward's return from injury in 2 words

The short-handed Dallas Mavericks finally got a bit of an injury boost on Saturday. Following a five-game absence with a sprained right knee, they got PF/C P.J. Washington back on the court.

With that in mind, his better half, Alisah Chanel, took to Instagram with a simple two-word message to celebrate his return: "He's backkkk."

P.J. Washington entering the arena (credit: Alisah Chanel IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington, however, wasn't on the court for long. Jason Kidd confirmed before the game that he would be on a minutes restriction in his first game back to action, and he only played 14 minutes off the bench.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He's been a starter since the Mavericks acquired him off the Charlotte Hornets last season, but the team wanted to play it safely with him. Also, with Maxi Kleber getting back to full strength and the San Antonio Spurs missing Victor Wembanyama, they could afford to do that.

Washington wasn't much of a factor in their 110-93 win over the Spurs. He failed to score a single point and took only two shots. However, he grabbed four rebounds, handed out two assists, and logged two steals.

The Mavericks are now 6-7 for the season and in 10th place in the Western Conference, and Washington's return helped them stop a four-game slide.

Coach Jason Kidd has been overly critical of his second unit and their energy -- or lack thereof -- and getting a key contributor on both ends of the floor should help them straighten the course of the ship.

Alisah Chanel and P.J. Washington attend Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

It's been a busy couple of days for the couple. Just the night before returning to the court, P.J. Washington and Chanel were at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to watch the legendary Mike Tyson take on Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Chanel took to Instagram to share her outfit of choice for this event, as well as a clip of her entering the arena with Washington by her arm.

"Fight night," she captioned the post.

The bout, which was broadcast live on Netflix, saw Paul taking the win on eight rounds. Fans from all over the world were critical of the buffering issues and overall quality of the fight.

This was most likely the last time we'd ever get to see Tyson take the ring, so even though many fans were disappointed, there was no way two local stars like Washington and Chanel were going to miss this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.