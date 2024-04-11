P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel seen with $68418 Hermes bag as Mavs win game no. 50

P.J. Washington is enjoying life with his new squad. Washington was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline and is headed to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

On Wednesday, his wife, Alisah Chanel, was seen sporting an orange Hermès Birkin bag while attending the Mavericks game against the Miami Heat.

Chanel posted stories on Instagram showing off her outfit along with the bag. It can be bought on Farfetch for $68,418.

P.J. Washington stats with the Dallas Mavs

P.J. Washington has found a role with the Mavs. He has been a huge part of the Mavericks' latest run. Dallas has won five in a row and nine of their last ten.

The Mavericks clinched a playoff berth and will play the LA Clippers in the first round. They will play out the regular season to see who has home court in the series. Currently, the Clippers hold a one-game lead over the Mavs.

Washington has become a solid staple in the starting rotation. He has given the Mavs another big to help fortify their frontcourt. He has worked well alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the offense. He works well with both guards in the pick-and-roll diving to the basket.

Washington has come on strong as of late. He is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in April.

After the trade to Dallas, Washington has averaged 11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg in 28 games so far.

Washington's best performance with the Mavericks came when he scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting when Dallas beat the Golden State Warriors on April 5. Washington led the way in a tight 108-106 win. He showed off his range, going 5-of-8 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals.

It was the second night in a row that P.J. Washington went 5-of-8 from downtown. If Washington can keep up that kind of perimeter shooting, it will give the Mavs yet another offensive threat that will be hard to defend around Doncic.

The Mavericks are generally undersized but will have the size and spacing advantage against the Clippers largely due to Washington. He gives them a huge wing that can slash to the basket, rebound and get his perimeter shot off over most defenders, especially on the smaller Clippers roster in the playoffs.