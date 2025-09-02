P.J. Washington's wife Alisah flexes after buying Mavericks forward $472,750 Rolls-Royce on special day

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington turned 27 years old on Aug. 23, with his wife Alisah buying him a very expensive gift. The social media personality and entrepreneur bought Washington a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is valued at around $472,750. In an Instagram post, Alisah greeted her husband with a happy birthday for the second time in two weeks. She penned a heartfelt message on the same platform last week during Washington's birthday, sharing a bunch of images of him over the past year.Alisah was so proud to buy a Rolls-Royce for Washington, who has always done a lot for her. It was her time to give back, and this was her way of showing she appreciated him. &quot;It was only right I did my big one you’ve always went above and beyond to make sure I’ve gotten everything I could ever want this is my way of showing how much I appreciate you HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY hope you love it,&quot; Alisah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile some fans might look at Alisah Chanel as just an NBA wife, she's also an entrepreneur. She has her own clothing brand called Le'Chanel Active, which continues to grow. Some of their available items have been sold out on their official website, and their Instagram account has nearly 20,000 followers. On the other hand, P.J. Washington has career earnings of $50,038,828. He's in the final year of a three-year, $46.5 million contract and is set to earn $14,152,174 next season. He's eligible to sign a four-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks. P.J. Washington involved in viral video with ex-girlfriend Brittany RennerP.J. Washington involved in viral video with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. (Photo: IMAGN)While Alisah Chanel has been flaunting her birthday gift for P.J. Washington, the couple has gone viral following a confrontation. A video of Washington getting into a heated argument with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner and her mother is circulating online, as per Complex. Renner filmed the interaction because her son with Washington, P.J. Jr., was crying during their custody handoff. They share custody of their son, so P.J. Jr. has to spend time with his father. However, Renner is unhappy that their son is crying for the third time before getting picked up by the Dallas Mavericks forward. While there was tension, nothing physical happened, though there were a lot of verbal jabs thrown. It wasn't a pretty sight since it happened in the presence of P.J. Jr. The Mavs star also accused Renner and her mother of babying his son too much.