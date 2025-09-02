  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • PJ Washington
  • P.J. Washington's wife Alisah flexes after buying Mavericks forward $472,750 Rolls-Royce on special day

P.J. Washington's wife Alisah flexes after buying Mavericks forward $472,750 Rolls-Royce on special day

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 02, 2025 06:51 GMT
P.J. Washington
P.J. Washington's wife Alisah flexes after buying Mavericks forward $472,750 Rolls-Royce on special day. (Photo: @alisahchanel_ on IG)

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington turned 27 years old on Aug. 23, with his wife Alisah buying him a very expensive gift. The social media personality and entrepreneur bought Washington a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is valued at around $472,750.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Alisah greeted her husband with a happy birthday for the second time in two weeks. She penned a heartfelt message on the same platform last week during Washington's birthday, sharing a bunch of images of him over the past year.

Alisah was so proud to buy a Rolls-Royce for Washington, who has always done a lot for her. It was her time to give back, and this was her way of showing she appreciated him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was only right I did my big one you’ve always went above and beyond to make sure I’ve gotten everything I could ever want this is my way of showing how much I appreciate you HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY hope you love it," Alisah wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

While some fans might look at Alisah Chanel as just an NBA wife, she's also an entrepreneur. She has her own clothing brand called Le'Chanel Active, which continues to grow. Some of their available items have been sold out on their official website, and their Instagram account has nearly 20,000 followers.

On the other hand, P.J. Washington has career earnings of $50,038,828. He's in the final year of a three-year, $46.5 million contract and is set to earn $14,152,174 next season. He's eligible to sign a four-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

P.J. Washington involved in viral video with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner

P.J. Washington involved in viral video with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. (Photo: IMAGN)
P.J. Washington involved in viral video with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. (Photo: IMAGN)

While Alisah Chanel has been flaunting her birthday gift for P.J. Washington, the couple has gone viral following a confrontation. A video of Washington getting into a heated argument with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner and her mother is circulating online, as per Complex.

Ad

Renner filmed the interaction because her son with Washington, P.J. Jr., was crying during their custody handoff. They share custody of their son, so P.J. Jr. has to spend time with his father. However, Renner is unhappy that their son is crying for the third time before getting picked up by the Dallas Mavericks forward.

While there was tension, nothing physical happened, though there were a lot of verbal jabs thrown. It wasn't a pretty sight since it happened in the presence of P.J. Jr. The Mavs star also accused Renner and her mother of babying his son too much.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications