P.K. Subban critiques modern NBA toughness, uses Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as examples

The NHL's inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off concluded play on Feb. 20 and proved to be a massive success for the league and the world of hockey. The round-robin tournament featured four national teams: Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

NHL All-Stars from all four countries made up the team's rosters, with Canada taking down the United States in the final. On Tuesday's episode of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes, three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban discussed his perception of a lack of toughness among the new generation of NBA players.".

"There are core elements to sports, that to me need to be staples," Subban said. "You need to show up for f**cking work. You have to be on the f**cking floor, I don't care. To me, the team will support you. The league will support you if you can't go. If you're hurt and you can't go, fine."

P.K. Subban brought up NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for their resilience.

"I'm watching (Kobe Bryant) walk off the court with his fricking finger dislocated, popping it back in and going. His achilles is torn and he's shooting free throws. So do we want to celebrate this, or not?... The guy's a gamer. Michael Jordan's a gamer."

P.K. Subban rips NBA stars for missing All-Star game

Prior to his appearance on All the Smoke, P.K. Subban joined ESPN's First Take on Feb. 20, discussing the differences between the NHL and NBA. Subban offered his thoughts on some of the NBA's biggest stars missing the All-Star game.

Western Conference stars LeBron James and Anthony Edwards were each ruled out moments before tip-off ahead of the All-Star game.

"It doesn't matter how much money you make," Subban said. "When you don't show up to play, you're letting your teammates down... How do we expect you to be an example? You don't want to be? You are one... I'm sick and tired of making athletes greats, all-time greats that aren't the best examples."

LeBron James sat out of the All-Star game due to lingering foot soreness, while Anthony Edwards missed it due to an illness. Both players were unable to be replaced by other top voted players in the Western Conference.

