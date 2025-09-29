Pablo Torre exposes stunning paper trail behind Steve Ballmer’s $1.875M grant to Joe Sandberg amid federal scrutiny

NBA reporter Pablo Torre has come forward with new information regarding the controversy surrounding Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The NBA is investigating the organization and the player for any possible salary cap circumvention through his $28 million endorsement deal with the Clippers’ former sponsor, Aspiration.On Sunday, Torre shared a video on X highlighting a discovery he made while going through Steve Ballmer’s philanthropic venture, the Ballmer Group’s database. Torre claimed to have found a $1.875 million donation provided to Golden State Opportunity Foundation.While checking an archived version of the charity’s website, Torre learned it was owned by Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sandberg. He highlighted that the grant was issued in December 2024, which is two months after Bloomberg reported that Aspiration was under investigation by the federal government.“It was more than a year after the Clippers claimed to end their partnership with Aspiration and dozens of Aspiration employees had been interviewed by the federal government,” Torre said. “The timing of this donation is something that defies explanation.”Torre appeared confused at the timing of the donation and shared a conversation with a former Aspiration employee from the finance department, who echoed his sentiments.“It does not make any iota of sense to invest in 2021. Contribute nearly $100 million in carbon dioxide pre-purchases. Reinvest in the 2022-2023 round. Claim all of that to be lost in 2023 and then come back for more in 2024?”“They conned me”: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer previously claimed that he was conned by AspirationDays after Pablo Torre first reported the deal between Aspiration and Kawhi Leonard, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had come forward and denied any attempt to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap.Ballmer appeared on ESPN on Sept. 4 and said that Aspiration had conned him and that he couldn’t predict why they signed an endorsement deal with Leonard.“I don’t know why they did what they did … These are guys who committed fraud; they conned me. I have no ability to predict why they might’ve done anything they did,” Ballmer told ESPN.He is yet to publicly comment on Pablo Torre's latest discovery into the Ballmer Group's donation to Joseph Sandberg's charity.While the NBA continues its investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, the team is set to tip off the preseason against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 12.