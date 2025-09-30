  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kawhi Leonard
  "Pablo Torre got him practicing the mugshot turns": NBA fans mock Kawhi Leonard's media day photoshoot video amid alleged Aspiration scam

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
"Pablo Torre got him practicing the mugshot turns": NBA fans mock Kawhi Leonard's media day photoshoot video amid alleged Aspiration scam. [photo: Imagn]

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard joined his teammates on Monday for the team’s media day. Leonard appeared before reporters for the first time since journalist Pablo Torre accused him of accepting a “no-show” deal with Aspiration, a former team sponsor. Like his teammates, the two-time NBA Finals MVP posed for photos before sitting down for an interview.

Fans reacted to Leonard doing the photoshoot:

“Pablo Torre got him practicing the mugshot turn.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan added:

Another fan commented:

Kawhi Leonard’s trademark stoic face kept the photoshoot all business. The veteran forward did not even smile while the photographer asked him to rotate to get the angles right.

Early this month, Pablo Torre, in his podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” alleged that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had circumvented the salary cap. The billionaire reportedly skirted the rules by investing in Aspiration, a now-defunct company led by a CEO who had defrauded other investors.

According to Torre, Leonard signed a $28 million “no-show” deal and another $20 million side contract. The total amount roughly matched Ballmer’s $50 million investment.

Ballmer and the Clippers have responded to the accusations, maintaining that no illegalities were committed. Torre continues to bring unnamed sources to his show and share documents proving his accusations. The NBA announced over two weeks ago that it had hired a legal firm to look into the allegations.

Kawhi Leonard maintains deal with Aspiration was legal, blasts “clickbait analyst”

Like in his photoshoot, Kawhi Leonard hardly showed any emotion when he sat down for an interview with reporters. Questions about the allegations made by Pablo Torre quickly became the topic once the engagement started.

When asked by NBA insider Ramona Shelburne to give a comment about Torre’s allegations, Leonard responded:

"I understand the full contract and the services that I had to do. I don't deal with conspiracies or the clickbait analyst or journalism that's going on."

When pressed by Shelburne about details of the amount he received or owed, Leonard, however, could not give an answer. He said that he would look into the books and added that the deal happened years ago.

The NBA has yet to release its findings about its probe into Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer. While the LA Clippers start training camp, that issue will loom over the team until the league announces the result of the investigation.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
