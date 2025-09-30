"Pablo Torre got him practicing the mugshot turns": NBA fans mock Kawhi Leonard's media day photoshoot video amid alleged Aspiration scam

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard joined his teammates on Monday for the team’s media day. Leonard appeared before reporters for the first time since journalist Pablo Torre accused him of accepting a “no-show” deal with Aspiration, a former team sponsor. Like his teammates, the two-time NBA Finals MVP posed for photos before sitting down for an interview.Fans reacted to Leonard doing the photoshoot:“Pablo Torre got him practicing the mugshot turn.”One fan said:Jay @JLettucewristLINKLooking like he stole some. Or planted a tree. I dunno which is which anymore.Another fan added:Nick Adams @_nickadams_LINKApparently nobody asked him to &quot;say cheese&quot;.One more fan added:Ben Ferraro @BenFerraroLINKWhat a charismatic figure. Makes me want to plant a tree.Another fan commented:BRI∆N @kodeinebryantLINKThis mf hate showing up to work you can just tellKawhi Leonard’s trademark stoic face kept the photoshoot all business. The veteran forward did not even smile while the photographer asked him to rotate to get the angles right.Early this month, Pablo Torre, in his podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” alleged that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had circumvented the salary cap. The billionaire reportedly skirted the rules by investing in Aspiration, a now-defunct company led by a CEO who had defrauded other investors.According to Torre, Leonard signed a $28 million “no-show” deal and another $20 million side contract. The total amount roughly matched Ballmer’s $50 million investment.Ballmer and the Clippers have responded to the accusations, maintaining that no illegalities were committed. Torre continues to bring unnamed sources to his show and share documents proving his accusations. The NBA announced over two weeks ago that it had hired a legal firm to look into the allegations.Kawhi Leonard maintains deal with Aspiration was legal, blasts “clickbait analyst”Like in his photoshoot, Kawhi Leonard hardly showed any emotion when he sat down for an interview with reporters. Questions about the allegations made by Pablo Torre quickly became the topic once the engagement started.When asked by NBA insider Ramona Shelburne to give a comment about Torre’s allegations, Leonard responded:&quot;I understand the full contract and the services that I had to do. I don't deal with conspiracies or the clickbait analyst or journalism that's going on.&quot;When pressed by Shelburne about details of the amount he received or owed, Leonard, however, could not give an answer. He said that he would look into the books and added that the deal happened years ago.The NBA has yet to release its findings about its probe into Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer. While the LA Clippers start training camp, that issue will loom over the team until the league announces the result of the investigation.