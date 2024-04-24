"Pacers in 6": NBA fans pull the plug on Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly can't run or scrimmage 

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-108 Game 2 loss yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed to sorely miss Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence on the court. To make matters worse, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on FanDuel's "Run It Back" that the two-time MVP has only done "stationary jump shooting" as he continues to recover from his calf injury.

The Bucks handled their business in Game 1 with a commanding 109-94 victory. The team relied on the services of Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton. However, the Pacers have turned this first-round matchup into a series with an impressive win in Game 2.

Following Charania's report, several NBA fans posted their reactions on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yikes... Pacers in 6."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user Kory Waldron (@Just_KWal) advised the Indiana Pacers to take advantage of the situation as the series heads to their home arena.

"He can't even run yet? Mark him out for Games 3 and 4. Pacers need to be up 3-1 heading back to Milwaukee, put all the pressure onto them. The time is now," the fan posted.

X user Dcentric (@xDcentric), on the other hand, commented about the Indiana Pacers having the advantage to move to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

"Bucks are cooked. Can't run? Yeah go ahead and slide Indy into that second round bracket. Dame won't ever get one. Smh," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, X user Virgil Hawkins (@ColeWorldSIMBA) commented about the ongoing concern with Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury problems.

"Back to back years this has happened. That's not good," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen if the Milwaukee Bucks forward will return in this Round 1 series.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith picked the Indiana Pacers to upset the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis

Antetokounmpo in Round 1

During ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Stephen A. Smith is not betting on the Milwaukee Bucks getting past Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the Quarterfinal round.

"I'm definitely picking the Pacers to win this series, unless Giannis is back," Smith said. "And by the way, I'm not sure I would pick Milwaukee to beat the Pacers in this series even if Giannis was there. Simply, because of Milwaukee's inability to neutralize the Indiana Pacers offensively."

Given that the Pacers have the Bucks number during their regular season meetings with a 4-1 record, Giannis Antetokounmpo's unavailability adds more concern to the team's chances of winning the series.

Additionally, Smith wouldn't even reconsider his stance if the Bucks star somehow managed to find a way to return to the series.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team lacks another scoring threat at the rim that could gain an advantage over the Pacers' questionable rim protection. As of now, the team will have to make do with what they have.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback