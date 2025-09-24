  • home icon
"Pacers back to the finals confirmed" - NBA fans react as Indiana adds roster depth by signing veteran PG with Tyrese Haliburton out

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:24 GMT
NBA fans react as Indiana adds roster depth by signing veteran PG with Tyrese Haliburton out. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react as Indiana adds roster depth by signing veteran PG with Tyrese Haliburton out. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers have added more depth to the point guard position amid the impending absence of Tyrese Haliburton for the 2025-26 NBA season. The Pacers have reportedly signed veteran guard Monte Morris, prompting fans online to drop mixed reactions.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Morris is signing a one-year deal with the Pacers to provide backcourt depth. The details of the contract have not been revealed, but the player's agents, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, confirmed the deal.

Morris played for the Phoenix Suns last season, appearing in 45 games off the bench. He averaged 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. He'll be entering his ninth season in the NBA and will be playing for his sixth team.

The Indiana Pacers are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton for the entire 2025-26 NBA season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers are going to rely on Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell and Monte Morris to replicate their success.

Here are some of the reactions to Morris signing with the Pacers.

Monte Morris was drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets in 2017. He was with the Nuggets for five seasons before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2022 as part of the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope deal. He split the 2023-24 season with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves before signing with the Phoenix Suns last season.

Morris has a connection to the Indiana Pacers in Tyrese Haliburton. They were both star guards for the Iowa State Cyclones.

Tyrese Haliburton opens up about his recovery from Achilles tendon injury

It's going to be a long road to recovery for Tyrese Haliburton this season. Haliburton is taking things slow and celebrating small wins a few months after his surgery.

Speaking to NBA.com last month, Haliburton opened up about his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the most important game of his life.

"Every couple of weeks, it’s kind of a new benchmark, a new achievement," Haliburton said. "So it's the small wins right now. There are good days, bad days, so every day is kind of Groundhog Day. I’m just trying to get well."

Despite the devastating injury, Haliburton has had a pretty big offseason. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones, and Puma released his first signature shoe. He has also been attending WWE events, including SummerSlam in New Jersey and Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

More from Sportskeeda
