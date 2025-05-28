  • home icon
  Basketball
  Tyrese Haliburton
  Pacers coach makes massive statement after Tyrese Haliburton's historic game: "New statistical category named after him"

Pacers coach makes massive statement after Tyrese Haliburton's historic game: "New statistical category named after him"

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 28, 2025 04:41 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Pacers coach makes massive statement after Tyrese Haliburton's historic game: "New statistical category named after him." [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Pacers committed 11 turnovers in Game 4 on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, but none came from Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana’s star point guard dropped a 32-point, 15-assist and 12-rebound masterpiece to carry the Pacers to a crucial 130-121 win. Despite playing 38 minutes and running the offense, Haliburton did not even cough up the ball once.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle shared his thoughts about Haliburton’s sizzling error-free performance.

“There will be a new statistical category perhaps named after him somewhere down the line. Him and Chris Paul, these guys, there aren’t a lot of guys. Stockton did not turn the ball over much back when he played. … I know he takes great pride in it and that’s a motivating factor.”
Law Murray of The Athletic pointed out the significance of Tyrese Haliburton’s flawless display.

Per Sportradar, Haliburton completed his 11th game with at least 15 assists and zero turnovers. He moved three games shy of tying John Stockton’s record and two of Chris Paul for second on the list.

The last time Haliburton had a 15-assist and zero-turnover night before Game 4 was on March 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished that game with 24 points, 15 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers continue to win turnover battles against the Knicks

Heading into Game 4, the Indiana Pacers held the edge over the New York Knicks in turnovers 31-43. Behind Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana turned New York’s errors into a dominant 66-24 advantage.

The trend continued on Tuesday when the Knicks coughed up the ball 17 times to the Pacers’ 11. Indy also won the points off turnover battle 20-9, a huge difference in their 130-121 win.

Haliburton’s error-free output was brutal for the New York Knicks in Game 4. The point guard was responsible for “more than half (67) of Indiana’s 130 points,” per Law Murray. Haliburton ran the Indy offense well and then relentlessly punished the Knicks for their mistakes.

If the Knicks can’t shake off their turnover-prone ways, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. could advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

