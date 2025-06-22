Pacers fans rocked with disappointment after 'nightmare' referees assigned to NBA Finals Game 7

The finals series between the Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder has reached Game 7. On Sunday, Hater Report shared the game's referee assignment on X.

Scott Foster won't be officiating as many fans speculated. James Capers has been assigned as crew chief, Josh Tiven will be responsible for refereeing, while Sean Wright will be the umpire.

This revelation did not sit well with Pacers fans, who expressed their disappointment. One fan called the Tiven-Wright duo a "nightmare," as they officiated Game 4 on June 13, which Indiana lost 111-104.

"Not happy at all Tiven and Wright are nightmare," the fan commented.

"Fml. Josh tiven is worst outcome for us. He was part go the game 4 crew. We were 1-8 with him," another fan said.

"Tiven and Wright were worse than Foster in game 4," one fan wrote.

Others compared Tiven to Foster.

"Shocked Josh Tiven got this game. He's not any better than Foster," a fan commented.

"Tiven and Wright were pretty bad in game 4. Carlisle should’ve buttered them up instead of Foster," a fan tweeted.

"Foster left out but Tiven and Wright were equally as bad in game 4," one fan commented.

Game 7 will be played at Paycom Center and is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be aired on ABC.

Pacers share concerning update on Tyrese Haliburton ahead of decisive Game 7 against the OKC Thunder

The Pacers provided a concerning update on their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, ahead of Game 7 versus the OKC Thunder on Sunday. He is questionable due to a right calf strain.

The two-time All-Star played through the injury in Game 6 on Thursday, helping his team secure the 108-91 win. NBA insider Shams Charania also reported on Haliburton's injury during his appearance on "NBA Today."

Charania revealed that the he needs multiple weeks of rest and recovery, and if it was the regular season, he would likely not play. However, given the stakes, Haliburton is expected to suit up.

