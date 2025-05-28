"Pacers GM Office is the best in the NBA" - Fans react to Indiana Pacers great success even after spending $0 in tax payments

Following their Game 4 win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in their second straight Eastern Conference finals appearance, the Indiana Pacers are one win away from advancing to the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers' success is even more impressive given that the organization has not spent a single dollar in tax payments to build their winning roster.

The Pacers' payroll for the ongoing season is $171.6 million, leaving $6.5 million in first apron cap space. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to Indiana's roster-building success while ducking the CBA's luxury tax bracket.

"Pacers GM Office is the best in the NBA," a fan tweeted.

"Indiana’s roster construction is impressive," a fan tweeted.

"Pacers been good without dough," a fan tweeted.

"INDIANA the Costco of the NBA," a fan tweeted.

"What stands out - The fact that the Indiana Pacers notoriously do not pay the tax and have been one of the most consistent franchises in the last 30 years. Bigger market teams with less success get more recognition than Indy. Point blank," a fan tweeted.

"Imagine if Pacers ownership ever went truly all in. They have two max players now but imagine you dip into the tax with the current group!" a fan tweeted.

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the league's most consistent teams, making the playoffs 11 times since 2011. However, if they win the ongoing conference finals, it will be the first time since 2000 that they reach the NBA Finals.

Indiana Pacers ownership reportedly considering entering luxury tax in offseason

Amid their recent success, the Indiana Pacers' ownership has reportedly indicated a willingness to increase spending for the next season. They will likely consider entering the luxury tax segment to keep their starting center, Myles Turner, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Turner is earning $19.9 million this year, a seemingly low price for what he offers as a two-way center. In the ongoing playoffs, he is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 51.7% from the field, including 38.6% from beyond the arc.

According to Spotrac, the Indiana Pacers have $27.4 million in first apron space for the 2025-26 season. Given that the Pacers are performing well with Myles Turner being one of the key players, they are expected to re-sign the 10-year veteran with a significantly increased contract in the offseason.

