"Pacers gonna pop y’all": NBA legend predicts Knicks' downfall in ECF after win over injury-riddled Celtics

On Friday, NBA legend Paul Pierce was seen predicting the Knicks' downfall after they eliminated an injury-riddled Celtics team. The New York franchise defeated the reigning champions in six games to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will face the Indiana Pacers. Pierce was seen sending a warning shot to the Knicks after the game, predicting their downfall.

During an Instagram live session, Pierce was seen going off on the New York Knicks. He claimed that they beat a handicapped Celtics team and believes the Pacers would clinch the Eastern Conference during the live.

"You know whatever y'all did. New York is up all that, Pacers is gonna pop y'all though. Y'all know that right?" he questioned "Y'all know that the Pacers is gonna get y'all, so I don't even want to hear all that, like yeah y'all feeling good.

"Y'all beat an injured Celtics team, Y'all beat an injured Celtics' team bro. We didn't have our All-NBA player, first team, MVP candidate. Who led us in all these categories, so you know whatever, but shout out to y'all, he continued.

Paul Pierce's claim about the Knicks beating an injured Celtics team stemmed from Tatum missing Games 5 and 6, while Jaylen Brown was suffering from a mild injury, too. Despite these claims, the Celtics were already 3-1 down in the series before Tatum's injury and had all the help they needed.

However, the Indiana Pacers will be a very different opposition compared to the Celtics. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. are one of the most cohesive teams in the league and are playing in back-to-back finals. Getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals last term, the Pacers will be determined to put up a better performance this time around.

The New York Knicks return to the ECF after 25 years with a dominant win over the Boston Celtics

After a long and gruesome wait, the New York Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 25-year hiatus. Their last appearance at this stage was during the 199-2000 season, where they ironically lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Although their performance in the Eastern Conference Finals remains to be seen, the Knicks dominated the Celtics in Game 6. After losing Game 5 by 25 points, the New York franchise rallied back and won the series by a 38-point victory at Madison Square Garden last night.

The Knicks put up a strong defensive display and limited the Celtics to 81 points while their entire starting five scored in double digits. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson were their highest scorers on the night with 23 points each.

