Pacers legend Reggie Miller furious after Knicks fans urinate on historical mural as rivalry deepens ahead of ECF

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks' rivalry dates back decades, and while they've only met three times in the playoffs, the stakes are high again this year.
This season's Eastern Conference finals will be a rematch from 2000. The Knicks will look to get back at the Pacers and return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
The rivalry has also transcended the court, as New York fans are going the extra mile to let everybody know how much they despise Indiana.
As shown by artist Pamela Bliss on Instagram, Knicks fans urinated on a Reggie Miller mural, and they encouraged others to do the same.
"Looks like somebody doesn’t like my Reggie mural. I have a feeling it’s not the paint.🤣. A Pacers fan was also attacked. Sports can be so dumb sometimes. @reggiemillertnt," Bliss captioned on Sunday.
The legendary sharpshooter took the high road, but didn't appreciate the fans' actions.
"Lots of IDIOTS in this world @pamelablissart512. Just know your work is beloved worldwide," Miller wrote.
Spike Lee dismisses beef with Reggie Miller
Reggie Miller's rivalry with the New York Knicks dates back to his playing days. He often had big games at Madison Square Garden, and his famous choking gesture was one of the most iconic moments of his career.
However, legendary director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee made sure not to stir the pot. Instead, he made it clear that he and Miller have nothing but respect for each other.
“I like to tell everybody me and Reggie Miller were cool," Lee said on Saturday, via ESPN. "That stuff, how many years ago, 20 years ago, has been dead and buried. Got nothing but respect. This is mutual respect between Reggie Miller and I. So if you’re gonna try to stir up some stuff, I guarantee you me and Reggie are not going for that. We’re cool."
Miller and Lee had several fiery back-and-forths throughout the course of the Pacers legend's playing career.
Knicks fans also reportedly attacked an Indiana fan wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey after Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The ECF is expected to be hotly contested and physical, especially with a finals berth up for grabs.
