"Pacers might actually choke" - Fans ride behind Jalen Brunson and Knicks after spectacular effort forces Game 6

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made a Game 5 stand on Thursday at Madison Square Garden to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-94. Brunson came out hot, firing 14 points in the first quarter to give the Knicks a lead they would never relinquish. The win kept their season alive and forced Game 6 in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Fans promptly reacted to Brunson’s performance and the Knicks’ season-saving win.
One fan said:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Another fan added:
One more fan continued:
Another fan commented:
Jalen Brunson sustained his hot start and finished the game with 32 points behind 12-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep. He added five assists and had a hand in slowing down Tyrese Haliburton, who tallied eight points.
As efficient as the New York Knicks were on offense, the defense stole the limelight in Game 5. Tom Thibodeau’s strategy limited the Pacers to 90 points, their worst in the NBA playoffs this season. Before the measly output, Indiana never failed to breach the century mark in 14 postseason games.
The win cut the Indiana Pacers’ lead to 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson and his teammates survived on Thursday but still need to overcome the Pacers again in two nights inside a hostile arena. If the Knicks stay alive, they will force a Game 7 in front of their rabid home fans.
Knicks rode on another vintage night from Jalen Brunson to force Game 6
With the New York Knicks’ season on the line, their captain delivered when needed. Jalen Brunson dazzled with his scoring and carved up the Indiana Pacers' defense with his playmaking. Brunson only had five assists, but the lefty guard efficiently ran the offense.
Brunson’s 32-point output is his 21st in the playoffs in a Knicks uniform, per StatMuse. He has the most 30-point postseason games in franchise history, leading the legendary Patrick Ewing by three games. Karl-Anthony Towns, the only active player playing for the Knicks, is ninth with two 30-point games.
More than a spot in the pantheon of franchise greats, Jalen Brunson played his best in the series to help his team stave off elimination. History continues to beckon at the point guard when the Knicks go to Indiana for another win-or-go-home showdown on Saturday.
The Knicks look to have another vintage night from their captain to extend the series.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.