"Pacers might actually choke" - Fans ride behind Jalen Brunson and Knicks after spectacular effort forces Game 6

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made a Game 5 stand on Thursday at Madison Square Garden to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-94. Brunson came out hot, firing 14 points in the first quarter to give the Knicks a lead they would never relinquish. The win kept their season alive and forced Game 6 in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to Brunson’s performance and the Knicks’ season-saving win.

King @Lebronin1 Pacers might actually choke this away

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sleeper @SleeperHQ Paul George said Hali was the face of the NBA

Ad

Another fan added:

SportsHub @Sprts_Hub Brunson was insanely efficient tonight, he’s gonna need to be Superman for the Knicks to comeback

Ad

One more fan continued:

Brian Hanahoe @BrianHanahoe Pacers don’t know big body Brunson and what he’s capable of

Ad

Another fan commented:

Moody @moodyfan_ Haliburton sat on the bench the last 5 minutes thinking “I’ll do the SGA smile as I walk off that’ll be so cool”

Ad

Jalen Brunson sustained his hot start and finished the game with 32 points behind 12-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep. He added five assists and had a hand in slowing down Tyrese Haliburton, who tallied eight points.

As efficient as the New York Knicks were on offense, the defense stole the limelight in Game 5. Tom Thibodeau’s strategy limited the Pacers to 90 points, their worst in the NBA playoffs this season. Before the measly output, Indiana never failed to breach the century mark in 14 postseason games.

Ad

The win cut the Indiana Pacers’ lead to 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson and his teammates survived on Thursday but still need to overcome the Pacers again in two nights inside a hostile arena. If the Knicks stay alive, they will force a Game 7 in front of their rabid home fans.

Knicks rode on another vintage night from Jalen Brunson to force Game 6

With the New York Knicks’ season on the line, their captain delivered when needed. Jalen Brunson dazzled with his scoring and carved up the Indiana Pacers' defense with his playmaking. Brunson only had five assists, but the lefty guard efficiently ran the offense.

Ad

Brunson’s 32-point output is his 21st in the playoffs in a Knicks uniform, per StatMuse. He has the most 30-point postseason games in franchise history, leading the legendary Patrick Ewing by three games. Karl-Anthony Towns, the only active player playing for the Knicks, is ninth with two 30-point games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More than a spot in the pantheon of franchise greats, Jalen Brunson played his best in the series to help his team stave off elimination. History continues to beckon at the point guard when the Knicks go to Indiana for another win-or-go-home showdown on Saturday.

The Knicks look to have another vintage night from their captain to extend the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More