Pacers' Obi Toppin makes streamer AMP Agent 00 drop for 20 push-ups after winning bet ahead of NBA Finals

Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers have a major challenge ahead as they prepare to face the Western Conference powerhouse OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals, tipping off Thursday night at Paycom Center. But before the intensity ramps up, Toppin enjoyed some light competition during media day.
Wednesday marked media day for the Finals, and Toppin took part in a friendly wager with NBA content creator AMP Agent 00. The rules were simple: if you missed a 3-pointer, you had to do 10 pushups. If you made it, your opponent had to do 10.
The streamer bricked his shot and quickly dropped for 10 pushups, only to be hit with 10 more after Obi Toppin calmly drained his own 3.
Watch the moment captured by ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly:
It was a fun moment ahead of what promises to be a thrilling Game 1. The Thunder punched their ticket to the Finals after dispatching the Grizzlies, Nuggets and Timberwolves, while the Pacers knocked off the Bucks, Cavaliers and Knicks in succession.
Toppin has played a vital bench role for Indiana, averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists during the 2025 postseason. He delivered one of his best performances in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, scoring 18 points to help eliminate his former team, the Knicks, and send Indiana to the Finals.
Obi Toppin makes history with NBA Finals appearance
Obi Toppin is set to appear in his first NBA Finals, now in his fifth year in the league. After spending his first three seasons with the Knicks, he’s in his second year with the Pacers.
With Indiana’s Finals berth, Toppin becomes the first former Dayton Flyers player ever to play in an NBA Finals game.
According to the Dayton Daily News, no Dayton alum has played in a Finals game in 48 years — the last two Flyers to make a Finals roster didn’t see the floor.
Toppin helped Indiana reach this stage by averaging 9.0 ppg and 4.7 rpg in the Eastern Conference Finals against New York.
In two regular-season matchups with OKC, Toppin posted averages of 8.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.5 apg. The Thunder won both games.
