Pacers provide highly concerning update on Tyrese Haliburton's multi-week injury for NBA Finals Game 7

The Indiana Pacers have provided a concerning update on Tyrese Haliburton ahead of Sunday's NBA Finals Game 7 against the OKC Thunder. Haliburton is questionable for this contest, citing a right calf strain. He played Game 6 despite being iffy to suit up and looked comfortable.

With the result turning into a blowout, Haliburton played only 23 minutes, putting up 14 points and five assists on 5 of 12 shooting. Ideally, the Pacers could have upgraded Haliburton's status for Game 7 because of these factors, but they are being cautious with him.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that this injury would require Haliburton multiple weeks of rest and recovery. He would take it if it were the regular season.

However, with the stakes as high as earning another game to clinch the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time, Haliburton gave it a go in Game 6 and succeeded. The fear remains of him aggravating that injury, potentially something more serious. Calf strains could turn into Achilles injuries, and in Haliburton's case, it might cost him the entire 2025-26 season.

Tyrese Haliburton on his injury after playing Game 6 and preparedness for Game 7

While the Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton a 50-50 chance at playing Sunday's championship game, the star point guard sounds more optimistic about his chance of suiting up. In Saturday's press conference ahead of Game 7, Haliburton gave an update on his calf injury's status, saying:

"I'm pretty much in the same standpoint I was before Game 6, still a little stiff, a little sore rather. Good thing I only had to play 23 minutes, so been able to get even more treatment and do more things. So, just trying to take care of it the best I can, but I'll be ready to go for Game 7."

Haliburton didn't look as slowed down as expected because of the issue. He was giving it his all, and it worked out well for Indiana. His recovery, for now, seems to be on track. The Pacers' staff has been phenomenal with their treatment and keeping him ready to play.

It was Tyrese Haliburton's first game after the Pacers announced his injury, so it remains to be seen how much of an impact it has on his performance in Game 7.

