Pacers rocked with massive injury setback as Tyrese Haliburton's $27,566,102 teammate likely out for remainder of NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers were dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their crucial Game 5 showdown against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Promising young forward Jarace Walker was potentially ruled out for remainder of the NBA Finals owing to a right ankle sprain.

Walker, who is on a four-year, $27.5 million contract, had been a key contributor off the bench during the playoffs before sustaining the injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. He featured in two games during that series and stood out in Game 5, tallying six points on four shots along with a steal and a block.

On Sunday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle shared a bittersweet update on Walker. Carlisle revealed that while the Pacers forward is now off crutches, he is not expected to return to action for the remainder of the Finals.

"He is doing better," Carlisle said of Walker. "He is off crutches and he is walking with a slight limp now. So it's very unlikely that he'll be able to play in this series. But he is doing better. It would be great if he was available because I do think he would help us."

Speaking of the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. relinquished their hard-earned home-court advantage by dropping Game 4, just after snatching it with a Game 1 victory in OKC. With two of the final three games now scheduled to take place in Oklahoma, the pressure is squarely on Indiana to rise to the occasion and perform in a hostile environment.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder NBA Finals Game 5?

The Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Game 5 will take place on Monday, June 16, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Pacers vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on ABC while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Fans can stream the action live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

