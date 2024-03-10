"Pacers season went downhill fast": NBA fans distraught as Bennedict Mathurin undergoes season ending shoulder surgery

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the second quarter of the Pacers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He has since been reported to undergo season-ending surgery with hopes for a full recovery ahead of the 2024–2025 season.

On receiving the news, NBA fans expressed dismay on social media regarding the significant blow for the Pacers in the final weeks of the 2023–24 season.

"Wow… Pacers season went downhill fast," an X user said.

Bennedict Mathurin was sidelined for Indiana's previous matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, officially listed as out due to a right shoulder sprain.

However, following the latest update, the injury is more severe than initially assessed by the Pacers, resulting in Mathurin being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The immediate impact of his absence poses a significant challenge for the Pacers as they fight to forego the play-in tournament and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Impact of Bennedict Mathurin's loss on the Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin was the Pacers' leading contributor off the bench this season. He averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.4% from the 3-point line.

The 2023–24 Rising Stars MVP had been pivotal in energizing Indiana's lineup. Mathurin's loss represents a significant setback for the Pacers, as his versatility allowed him to seamlessly transition into a starting role whenever necessary.

Mathurin's significant contribution ranked the Pacers' bench scoring first across the NBA. That, in turn, significantly contributed to the Pacers boasting the second-best offense in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin's dynamic play style posed a challenge for defenders and his absence could compromise Indiana's competitive edge.

The diminished bench strength is an undeniable hurdle as the Indiana Pacers aim to solidify their postseason aspirations. However, despite the challenge, the Pacers remain a strong contender capable of unsettling the conference's leading teams.

After losing their previous match against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, the Indiana Pacers are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-29 record. They will face the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Orlando.