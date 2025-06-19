Pacers in all sorts of trouble as Tyrese Haliburton and 2 others on injury report ahead of elimination Game 6 vs Thunder

The Indiana Pacers are facing mounting pressure ahead of a must-win Game 6 against the OKC Thunder on Thursday, with growing uncertainty surrounding the availability of Tyrese Haliburton. Trailing 3-2 in the NBA Finals, the franchise is sweating over the health of its talisman in what could be a season-defining contest.

Ad

To make matters worse, Haliburton isn't the only player listed on the Pacers’ injury report. Two other players have also been flagged, raising the risk of Indiana being severely short-handed in their most crucial game of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haliburton is dealing with a right calf strain. In Game 5, he appeared visibly hampered and out of rhythm, missing all six of his field-goal attempts. Coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged on Wednesday that the team is preparing to play Game 6 without Haliburton. Still, the All-Star guard has expressed his determination, vowing to do everything he can to be on the court.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think I have to be as smart as I want to be," Haliburton said of his injury. "You have to understand the risks. Ask the right questions. But I’m a competitor. I want to play. I’m gonna do everything in my power to play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers will be without rookie forward Jarace Walker, who has been ruled out of Game 6 due to a right ankle sprain. Walker has yet to log a single minute in the Finals. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson remains sidelined with a right Achilles tendon tear and will also miss the crucial elimination game.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder?

The Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder game will take place on Thursday, June 19, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Pacers vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on ABC while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. The game will be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More