Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton savagely trolls teammate with birthday message: “Always having to get you to chill”

Since moving to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has proven to be capable of leading a team. However, the All-Star guard recently decided to have some fun with a longtime teammate on his birthday.

During his second season, Tyrese Haliburton was the key piece in the blockbuster deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. He wasn't the only player, as sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield was also sent to Indiana in the deal.

As Hield celebrates his 31st birthday, Haliburton decided to document their journey together. He posted multiple photos on his Instagram story of them throughout the years. Haliburton poked fun at Hield in one, saying that he always needs to stop him from arguing with referees.

At the end, Haliburton made sure to let Hield know that he appreciates him as a teammate and friend. Despite constantly being in trade rumors, Hield still finds himself on the Pacers years after the trade. He has played in 24 games this season and is averaging 12.5 points while shooting a stellar 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is playing his way into MVP conversation

When Tyrese Haliburton was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers, it allowed him to be the focal point of his own team. With this opportunity, the young guard has started to play himself into the MVP conversation.

Through the first quarter of the season, Haliburton has been one the top players in the NBA. This was on full display during the in-season tournament, when he led the Pacers to the finals before losing to the LA Lakers.

So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.0 assists. What stands out most about these numbers is how efficient he's been shooting the ball. The 23 year old is currently shooting 51% from the field, 43% from three and 87% from the free-throw line.

The main thing that hurts Haliburton's case is his team's record. Indiana is in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 13-11.

Even with his team only being slightly above .500, Haliburton deserves some MVP buzz. His play has been nothing short of spectacular as the Pacers are on pace to be the best offense in basketball history.

He might not end up passing other favorites like Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but if Haliburton keeps this up his name might still end up on the MVP ballot.