Indiana Pacers Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

Fresh off a gut-wrenching 2025 NBA Finals loss in seven games to the OKC Thunder, a series marked by the devastating Achilles injury to Tyrese Haliburton in the first quarter of Game 7, the Indiana Pacers are gearing up for their return to action at this year’s Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Pacers didn’t hold a first-round pick in this year’s draft, a result of last season’s trade for Pascal Siakam, but they made two second-round selections, grabbing Kam Jones at No. 38 and Taelon Peter at No. 54.
After the draft wrapped up, Indiana quickly moved to sign three players to Exhibit 10 deals: RJ Felton from East Carolina, Creighton’s Steven Ashworth and UConn’s Samson Johnson.
Pacers Summer League roster
Although the Pacers haven’t released their full Summer League roster yet, the following players are expected to suit up:
- Steven Ashworth
- RJ Felton
- Kam Jones
- Taelon Peter
- Samson Johnson
- Ben Sheppard
- Jarace Walker
- Johnny Furphy
- RayJ Dennis
- Enrique Freeman
Pacers Summer League schedule
Indiana’s Summer League schedule brings them face-to-face with several foes from their thrilling 2025 postseason. They’ll tip off on Thursday, July 10, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang.
They’ll then take on the OKC Thunder, led by rookies Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer, on July 12, followed by a clash with the Chicago Bulls on July 14, featuring Noa Essengue and Lachlan Olbrich.
On July 17, the Pacers will square off against the New York Knicks, who bring in Mohamed Diawara as their headline rookie. Their fifth game will be determined by their performance in the first four, either in the playoff bracket or a consolation game scheduled between July 18-20.
Here’s how to watch each of their matchups:
- July 10 – vs. Cavaliers at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 12 – vs. Thunder at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- July 14 – vs. Bulls at 6 p.m. on ESPN U
- July 17 – vs. Knicks at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
All 30 teams will compete in five total games during the NBA 2K26 Summer League, with four games played from July 10-17.
The top four teams by winning percentage will move on to the playoffs, beginning with the semifinals on Saturday, July 19. Winners of those games will battle for the title on Sunday, July 20.
Seeding will be determined by win-loss records from the opening four games, with tiebreaker rules in place. The other 26 teams will each play one additional game on July 18, 19 or 20.
