  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Myles Turner
  • "Pacers window officially closed" - NBA fans react to Myles Turner leaving Indiana to join Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

"Pacers window officially closed" - NBA fans react to Myles Turner leaving Indiana to join Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 01, 2025 15:53 GMT
NBA: Finals-Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Myles Turner leaving the Indiana Pacers to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee (Image credit: Imagn)

On Tuesday, Shams Charania announced that Myles Turner agreed to a four-year deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. While Turner, who had spent his entire career with Indiana, wanted to stay with the team, their unwillingness to go into the luxury tax has led to the two sides parting ways.

Ad

In order to create enough cap space to get a deal done, Milwaukee has waived Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract out over the next five years.

In response to the news, NBA fans were quick to weigh in:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Plenty of other fans were quick to react as well:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The move not only lands Milwaukee another star with playoff experience, but also fills the void left by Brook Lopez's departure.

When free agency opened, the veteran big man, who won a title with the Bucks in 2021, signed a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications