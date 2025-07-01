"Pacers window officially closed" - NBA fans react to Myles Turner leaving Indiana to join Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

On Tuesday, Shams Charania announced that Myles Turner agreed to a four-year deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. While Turner, who had spent his entire career with Indiana, wanted to stay with the team, their unwillingness to go into the luxury tax has led to the two sides parting ways.

In order to create enough cap space to get a deal done, Milwaukee has waived Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract out over the next five years.

In response to the news, NBA fans were quick to weigh in:

EgorDEMONMuse @EgorDEMONMuse LINK Pacers window officially closed

Red Raider Man @RedRaiderMan1 LINK So the owners lied about wanting to get into the tax?

Plenty of other fans were quick to react as well:

Nic Thomas @NicThomasNBA LINK The Pacers are never contending again

sea @destroynectar LINK Indiana let they future go

NBA Hoops Online @NBABoards LINK Indiana messed up big time here

The move not only lands Milwaukee another star with playoff experience, but also fills the void left by Brook Lopez's departure.

When free agency opened, the veteran big man, who won a title with the Bucks in 2021, signed a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More