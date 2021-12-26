"Pack em up Nets world" - Kevin Durant sends out a jubilant tweet after Brooklyn Nets' statement win over LA Lakers

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant took to Twitter to react to the Brooklyn Nets beating the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 in a Christmas Day showdown in Los Angeles.

The two-time Finals MVP. who is being sidelined as he is in the NBA's health and safety protocols, said:

"Pack em up Nets world."

James Harden and Patty Mills had to carry the load in the absence of KD and both had incredible nights as the former had a 36-point triple-double and the latter dropped 34 points on 8 off 13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Despite these incredible performances from the duo, the Brooklyn Nets had a scare as their 23-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporated right in front of them thanks to LeBron James and Malik Monk riding the wave for the Lakers. King James dropped 39 on the night and Monk was the second highest scorer of the team with 20 points.

Can Kevin Durant win the MVP this season?

Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Kevin Durant is playing like a man possessed so far this season for the Brooklyn Nets. Not only does Kevin Durant have the Nets sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record, having won seven of their last 10 games, KD is also leading the league in points per game.

All this has been done without the service of Kyrie Irving and with James Harden looking a shell of his former self due to fitness issues. Kevin Durant's effortless scoring abilities has him averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting the ball better than 38% from downtown and higher than 52% from the field. He is also shooting 88.2% from the free throw line. KD has also recorded two triple-doubles this season along with 10 double-doubles.

Nets Nation @NetsNationCP Kevin Durant 2021-22 season stats:

- 29.6 PPG (1st)

- 769 Total Points (1st)

- 62.3% True shooting % Kevin Durant 2021-22 season stats: - 29.6 PPG (1st)- 769 Total Points (1st)- 62.3% True shooting % https://t.co/aHUAfExdno

The closest competitors right now to Kevin Durant are Steph Curry and Nikola Jokić, as both the players are producing incredible performances with depleted rosters. Curry does not have his partner in crime in Klay Thompson while Jokić is missing both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

However, the only reason Curry is a slight favorite ahead of Kevin Durant for the MVP right now is because of his exploits against the Brooklyn Nets in the mid-November matchup. Curry and the Warriors beat the Nets 117-99 and as the Baby-Faced Assassin dropped 37 on the night on 9 off 14 shooting from the perimeter.

With that said, we are only in December and there is more than half the season still to be played and in that time we could very well see the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James make their case for the MVP award.

