"Paige Bueckers can beat Bronny James": Fans react as controversial claim on A’ja Wilson getting demolished by NBA player resurfaces

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague boldly claimed that WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson can't handle Bronny James in a one-on-one matchup. In a December episode of his Club 520 podcast, Teague said that female players are significantly weaker compared to men.

The video was reposted on Monday by a fan account on X, where Jeff Teague shared that no WNBA player can take on NBA players, G-League players, or even NCAA players from the men's division.

Wilson is arguably the best WNBA player today. She's a three-time MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time WNBA champion. Despite all these accolades, Jeff Teague confidently claimed that Wilson can't score a point over Bronny or even Bryce James in a one-on-one situation.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, had a lot to say about Teague's comments, especially on what he said about Wilson and Bronny.

"Bra Paige Bueckers can beat Bronny"

"Caitlin would mop Bronny"

Here are other reactions on X.

"She’s beating Bronny and Bryce man stop it 😭," one wrote.

"Jeff's take is wild, but I'd love to see those matchups," one said.

"That’s just incorrect. One of these ladies would score a point almost by accident. The truth is men’s bball is 100X more competitive, but like I said anyone can get lucky and make a shot," another said.

"Really? Are you sure," one questioned.

NBA insider predicts Bronny James' future next season

While Jeff Teague is confident that Bronny James is capable of beating the top dog in the WNBA, LeBron James' eldest son isn't exactly flourishing in the NBA. Bronny was sent to the G-League for most of the 2024-25 season. Despite making several appearances with the LA Lakers' main roster, the young James mostly shone with the South Bay Lakers.

However, NBA insider Dave McMenamin believes that his performances in the G-League could help him become a rotation player on the main roster next season.

“I think (Bronny James) could be a rotation player by mid-season of next year if he continues this trajectory,” McMenamin said.“He found a way to push through it and had a very successful G-League season.

"Certainly his outside shot needs work because he’s going to have to consistently hit the three to get minutes with this (Lakers) group, especially with Luka (Doncic) and LeBron being able to spread the ball out to shooters.”

Bronny James averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals across 11 games in his first season with the South Bay Lakers. As long as Bronny can bring the same amount of confidence on the hardwood when playing for the main roster, he should have no trouble fitting into the rotation next season.

