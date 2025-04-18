Paolo Banchero opens up about facing Jayson Tatum in NBA playoffs

Paolo Banchero had an interesting season for the Orlando Magic, but after winning the first Eastern Conference Pay-In Tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, he is shifting his focus to his first round matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Banchero and the Magic may be the underdog in the series, but they are ready for the challenge.

Ad

Paolo Banchero emerged as the Magic's leader alongside co-star Franz Wagner last season and Orlando made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. With another year of experience under his belt, Banchero is ready for some playoff redemption.

Banchero spoke with Andscape senior writer Marc Spears about his season and his expectations for his first round matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in a story that was released on Friday. According to Banchero, he and his team are ready to face the challenge that Boston presents.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[Brown and Tatum], those two All-NBA, All-Star caliber guys," said Banchero about the Celtics' All-Star duo. They’ve been there before in the playoffs and in the spotlight. Those guys are going to present a huge challenge. We know that coming in."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Orlando Magic come into the postseason playing the best basketball of the year, winning six of their last seven games, including the victory over the Atlanta Hawks that secured them the seventh seed. Despite how well they have been playing, Banchero knows that they face a tall task against the defending champs.

Ad

"They’re going to be ready. They are part of a championship team so they are not going to lay down," Banchero said about Boston. "You have to match their level of intensity. You know the challenge they present. They got talent all over the floor. So, it’s going to take a special effort from us to beat them."

Ad

How can Paolo Banchero lead the Magic past the Celtics in the first round?

Like Paolo Banchero said, a win for the Magic in their first round series against Jayson Tatum and Co. will take everything the team has. Boston has been one of the bona-fide title contenders for the entire season, and their three-point shooting has been some of the best in league, propelling them to lopsided victories.

Ad

Without starting point guard Jalen Suggs, even more offensive responsibility falls on the shoulders of Paolo Banchero and Wagner as they face one of the best defenses the NBA has to offer. If they are going to pull off what would be a massive upset, Banchero needs to ascend to a superstar level and outplay MVP candidate Jayson Tatum.

The Magic were one of only a few teams to win their season series against Boston this year, giving them confidence as they head into their series against them. Game 1 will tell a lot about the Magic's chances against the Celtics, especially when it comes to how effective Paolo Banchero can be on the offensive end.

If he can continue the stellar stretch he ended the regular season on into the playoffs, the Magic have a chance not only to beat the Celtics in the first round but to make a deep run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.